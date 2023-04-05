Smart Packaging Market Size Is Valued At USD 52.1 Bn by 2032 | CAGR of 6.3%

New York, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, The smart packaging market is expected to achieve a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032, resulting in a market value of approximately USD 52.1 billion by 2032 from USD 28.7 billion in 2022.

Smart packaging is advanced packaging that allows transparency through an instantaneous ability to track and trace the exact location of a product in a supply chain using barcodes, RFID, and QR codes.



To get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Smart Packaging Market sample report at https://market.us/report/smart-packaging-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By type, the modified atmosphere packaging segment generated the largest revenue share of 38% in 2022.

segment generated the largest revenue share of in 2022. By material type, the solid segment generated the largest revenue share of 58% in 2022.

generated the largest revenue share of in 2022. By end-user, the food & beverage segment generated the largest revenue share of 34% in 2022.



generated the largest revenue share of in 2022. In 2022, Asia Pacific dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 33% .

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2023-2032.

Smart packaging protects the product and improves the customer experience by providing exact information about the product. Data-embedded barcodes and quick response (QR) codes on packaging can be scanned to access essential data, improving traceability. It helps in predictive planning and more efficient inventory management. It also protects packaged products from external environmental conditions and helps to maintain product quality for a long time.

Factors affecting the growth of the smart packaging market

Several factors can affect the growth of the smart packaging market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing use in healthcare: Smart packaging in pharmaceutical products helps to maintain the quality of drugs and helps to protect drugs from the external environment. The main benefits of smart packaging in drugs are that it protects drugs from physical damage and prevents them from biological degradation. In addition, smart packaging protects sensitive drugs that need protection from light, water, and other sensitive substances.

Smart packaging in pharmaceutical products helps to maintain the quality of drugs and helps to protect drugs from the external environment. The main benefits of smart packaging in drugs are that it protects drugs from physical damage and prevents them from biological degradation. In addition, smart packaging protects sensitive drugs that need protection from light, water, and other sensitive substances. Increasing use of personal care products: Worldwide, individuals are more aware of their personal health and hygiene, and due to this, they are more inclined to use personal care products. Consumers prefer products with ingredient information on the packaging. Due to this, the demand for smart packaging in personal care products is increasing.

Worldwide, individuals are more aware of their personal health and hygiene, and due to this, they are more inclined to use personal care products. Consumers prefer products with ingredient information on the packaging. Due to this, the demand for smart packaging in personal care products is increasing. Growing demand for packaged ready meals: With increasing globalization, individual lifestyle is also changing. With increasing disposable income, consumers are shifting towards ready-packaged foods. Therefore, demand for smart packaging is growing in dairy products and packaged ready meals, which provides more shelf life and helps retain the food's flavor.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/smart-packaging-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in Smart Packaging Market

Key companies in the smart packaging market are focusing on attractive packaging to attract consumers. Automobile industry manufacturers started using smart packaging to reduce physical damage to vehicle parts. Due to increasing health concerns, individuals are more inclined towards ready food and dairy products. Increasing food wastage coupled with growing concerns about food insecurity, companies are focusing on various intelligent packaging solutions to overcome food insecurity. Food & beverage industries started smart food packaging to protect food from external environmental conditions and provide fresh food to consumers.

Market Growth

Smart packaging solutions protect high-value goods and parts. The production of vehicles requires engines, small mechanical elements, decorative interiors product, and smart packaging to protect these from being damaged. Increasing globalization and growing automotive industries are driving the demand for smart packaging in automotive industries. Sensors and barcodes on the packaging of products give the exact location of the product during transportation of products, which helps industries to preplan their manufacturing strategies which helps to develop effective business activities and save time. The increasing use of smart packaging in pharmaceutical industries also drives the growth of the global smart packaging market.

Regional Analysis

The smart packaging market was dominated by Asia Pacific, which acquired the most significant revenue share of 33% in 2022. The presence of key players in the Asia Pacific region, such as Ester Industries Ltd. and TCPL Packaging Ltd., is fueling the market growth. Market growth in the Asia Pacific region is propelled by increasing demand from manufacturing industries in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India. In addition, the increasing adoption of smartphones and the emergence of online shopping channels drive the demand for smart packaging in e-commerce industries. North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to changing lifestyles and increasing demand for packaged foods in developed countries such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, and Germany. Also, the presence of key players in the smart packaging market, such as International Paper Co., Berry Global Group Inc., and Crown Holdings Inc., is driving the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market for smart packaging is very fragmented. This is due to numerous players entering the market and small players having high competition between them. Major key players are now focusing on expanding their businesses in foreign countries. Key players focus on business strategies such as merging, joint ventures, and acquisition to gain a competitive edge in the market. Some major key players in the smart packaging market include 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Ball Corporation, BASF SE, Amcor Plc, International Paper, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, Stora Enso, Sysco Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corp., Sealed Air Corporation, Huhtamaki, and Other Key Players.

Recent Development of the Smart Packaging Market

In January 2022, Huhtamaki acquired the joint venture with the Polish Smith Anderson Group. Huhtamaki Smith Anderson had manufactured paper packaging bags.

In March 2021, Amcor collaborated with JD Farm to develop the next generation of packaging for more effective and interactive consumer engagement.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert, or To Download/Request a Sample, Click here.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 28.7 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 52.1 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 6.3% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 33% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Consumers are more aware of freshness, nutrition, purity of food, and protection against dirt, dust, smell, heat, and other environmental factors. Due to this, the demand for smart packaging is increasing in the food & beverages industries. Changing lifestyles worldwide and the high demand for fresh foods are driving the need for smart packaging in the market. Also, individuals prefer products with packages including preparation instructions, nutritional facts, cautions, and ingredient information. In addition, increasing self-health concerns in individuals are driving the market's need for personal care products. Beauty and personal care products use solid packaging due to their properties, such as cost-effectiveness and versatility.

Market Restraints

Increasing costs of advanced packaging materials are the primary factors restraining the market growth. Increasing governmental restrictions on the use of plastic packages also restrain the market growth. Some packaging materials, such as plastics, do not get decomposed, which causes harm to the environment, and this has a negative impact on market growth.

Market Opportunities

smart packaging provides high safety for sensitive parts of vehicles in the automotive industry, increasing its demand automotive industry. Growing applications of smart packaging in the food & beverages and healthcare industries are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the global market. The increasing emergence of e-commerce driving the need for smart packaging with advanced technologies such as QR codes, RFID, and sensors for product safety and security is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us - Purchase This Premium Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=99081

Report Segmentation of the Smart Packaging Market

Type Insight

Based on type, the modified atmosphere packaging segment was dominant in the market with the largest market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Modified atmosphere packaging is the imposition of a gas atmosphere, which contains inert gases, such as nitrogen, combined with antimicrobials, and active gases like CO2 in packaged food, to improve packaged food shelf life. Worldwide demand for ready-to-eat packaged food is increasing. Due to this, the demand for modified atmosphere packaging is also increasing to protect food quality and nutrition.

Material Type Insight

The solid segment dominated the market based on material type, with the largest global revenue share in 2022. Solid packaging material is environment-friendly, moisture-resistant, compact, and can supply high-quality printing. Solid packaging is highly demanded in the pharmaceutical industry due to its high applications in packaging tablets and capsules. The liquid packaging segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to the increasing need for the packaging of dairy products. Worldwide consumption of dairy products is increasing, and due to this, the liquid segment is anticipated to grow to protect the product quality and maintain its nutritional values.

End-User Insight

Based on end-user, The food & beverages segment was dominant in the market with the largest market revenue share of 34% in 2022 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. Smart packaging in food & beverages helps monitor the condition of packaged foods and the environment around the food. Changing lifestyles and increasing food safety concerns among individuals are driving the need for smart packaging in food products.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2032 - download a sample report at https://market.us/report/smart-packaging-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

By Type

Active Packaging

Intelligent packaging

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

By Material Type

Solid

Liquid

By End-User

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Automotive

Personal Care

Others

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Key Market Players

3M Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Ball Corporation

BASF SE

Amcor Plc

International Paper

R. Donnelley & Sons Company

Stora Enso

Sysco Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Sealed Air Corporation

Huhtamaki

Other Key Players

Browse More Related Reports:

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog: