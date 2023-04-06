Automotive Coatings Market Size to Reach 24.2 Billion By 2032 : Exclusive Report By Acumen Research and Consulting

BEIJING, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive Coatings Market Size accounted for USD 15.3 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 24.2 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.



Automotive Coatings Market Highlights and Statistics:

The Global Automotive Coatings Market Size in 2022 stood at USD 15.3 Billion and is set to reach USD 24.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%

The automotive coatings market is seeing a shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable coatings, as well as the use of advanced technologies such as nanotechnology and self-healing coatings.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for automotive coatings, with India and China being the largest markets. North America and Europe are also key markets.

Some of the biggest companies in the global automotive coatings market include PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating Systems etc.

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/238

Automotive Coatings Market Report Coverage:

Market Automotive Coatings Market Automotive Coatings Market Size 2022 USD 15.3 Billion Automotive Coatings Market Forecast 2032 USD 24.2 Billion Automotive Coatings Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 4.9% Automotive Coatings Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Automotive Coatings Market Base Year 2022 Automotive Coatings Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Resin Type, By Coat Type, By Technology, By Application, And By Geography Automotive Coatings Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, Jotun Group, Berger Paints India Limited, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel NV, Eastman Chemical Company, PPG Industries Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., The Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International Inc., and Covestro AG. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Automotive Coatings Market Overview

The global automotive coatings market is a thriving industry, driven by the increasing demand for high-performance coatings that can provide superior protection and enhance the appearance of automobiles. Automotive coatings are applied to various parts of a vehicle, including the exterior body, wheels, and interior components, to protect them from corrosion, weathering, and other environmental factors.

The market offers a diverse and unique range of applications, from eco-friendly and sustainable coatings to advanced technologies such as nanotechnology and self-healing coatings. Automotive coatings come in different types, including electrocoat, primer, basecoat, and clearcoat, with clearcoat being the largest segment in terms of revenue.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for automotive coatings, with China and India being the major contributors to the region's growth. However, North America and Europe are also important markets, driven by the high demand for advanced coatings that provide better protection and durability.

The automotive coatings market is highly competitive, with some of the leading companies including PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF, Kansai Paint, Nippon Paint, Sherwin-Williams, and Valspar Corporation. The increasing demand for high-quality and durable coatings, coupled with the growing production of vehicles in emerging economies, is driving the growth of the market.

Trends in the Automotive Coatings Market:

Self-healing coatings: Automotive coatings that have the ability to repair minor scratches and damages on their own are gaining popularity in the market.

Waterborne coatings: With the increasing focus on environmental sustainability, waterborne coatings are becoming more popular as they release fewer pollutants and are safer for workers.

Matte finishes: Matte finishes are increasingly being used in the automotive industry, offering a unique, non-reflective finish that provides a sleek and stylish look.

Powder coatings: Powder coatings are becoming increasingly popular in the automotive industry as they provide a durable and scratch-resistant finish.

3D printing coatings: With the rise of 3D printing technology, automotive coatings that are specifically designed for 3D printed parts are becoming more widely used.

Chrome alternatives: As the demand for chrome coatings decreases due to environmental concerns, alternative coatings such as metallic paints are becoming more popular.

UV-curing coatings: UV-curing coatings offer a faster curing time, which reduces production time and costs.

Hydrophobic coatings: Hydrophobic coatings repel water, making them ideal for use in wet environments and for vehicles that require frequent washing.

Automotive Coatings Market Dynamics:

Growing demand for coatings that can improve the aerodynamics of vehicles, resulting in better performance and fuel efficiency.

Rising demand for eco-friendly coatings that are safer for workers and the environment.

High demand for durable and high-performance coatings that can withstand environmental factors such as corrosion, weathering, and UV radiation.

Increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as nanotechnology and self-healing coatings.

Anti-graffiti coatings: Anti-graffiti coatings are becoming increasingly popular in the automotive industry to protect vehicles from vandalism and graffiti.

Carbon fiber coatings: Carbon fiber coatings provide a unique and distinctive look for high-performance sports cars.

Heat-resistant coatings: Heat-resistant coatings are being used for high-performance engines and exhaust systems to protect them from high temperatures.

Thermal barrier coatings: Thermal barrier coatings are being used to protect critical components in vehicles from extreme heat and corrosion.

Growing demand for coatings that can provide added functionality, such as anti-bacterial and anti-fingerprint properties.

Increasing focus on customization and personalization in the automotive industry, driving demand for unique coating options.

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market for Automotive Coatings:

Increasing competition from alternative coating technologies, such as wraps and films.

Fluctuating raw material prices, which can affect the cost of coatings and profitability of manufacturers.

Stringent environmental regulations that can limit the use of certain chemicals and affect the performance of coatings.

Increasing concerns over the health and safety of workers who are exposed to harmful chemicals during the coating process.

Volatility in the automotive industry, which can affect demand for coatings and impact the financial performance of manufacturers.

Economic downturns and recessions that can reduce consumer demand for new vehicles and aftermarket coatings.

Increasing popularity of pre-painted parts, which reduces the need for aftermarket coatings.

Slow adoption of new coating technologies due to high costs and limited availability.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/automotive-coating-market

Market Segmentation:

By Type of Resin

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Other

By Type of Coat

Base Coat

Clear Coat

E-coat

Primer

By Technology

Powder

Solvent-borne

Water-borne



By application

Refinish

OEM

Automotive Coatings Market Overview by Region:

North America’s Automotive Coatings market share is one of the largest as well as the fastest growing globally, with a high level of demand for high-performance coatings that can withstand harsh weather conditions, such as snow, ice, and salt. The region is also home to many luxury and high-performance car manufacturers, which demand high-quality coatings that provide a distinctive look and durability. For example, PPG Industries, a leading coatings manufacturer in North America, supplies coatings to automotive manufacturers such as Ford, General Motors, and Chrysler.

The Asia-Pacific region’s Automotive Coatings Market share is the largest, with rapid growth in automotive production in countries including China and India. The region has a diverse range of automotive manufacturers, from low-cost car manufacturers to high-end luxury car manufacturers. As a result, there is a high demand for coatings that can meet the specific needs of different manufacturers. For example, AkzoNobel, a leading coatings manufacturer in Asia Pacific, provides coatings to manufacturers such as Hyundai, Toyota, and Tata Motors.

Europe is another key market for Automotive Coatings, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental protection. The region has stringent regulations on the use of chemicals in coatings, which has driven the development of eco-friendly coatings. For example, BASF, a leading coatings manufacturer in Europe, offers a range of waterborne coatings that meet European regulations and provide high-quality finishes for automotive applications.

The regions of MEA as well as South America have a smaller but growing Automotive Coatings market share, with limited demand for high-performance coatings due to the hot and dry climate.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/238

Automotive Coatings Market Key Players

The Automotive Coatings Market has a large number of global and regional players vying for market share. Some of the key players in the market include AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Clariant AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., KCC Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., Sherwin-Williams Company, Solvay SA, The Chemours Company, The Valspar Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Yip's Chemical Holdings Limited, and Zhejiang Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. These players are engaged in product innovation, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their market position and expand their product portfolio.

Browse More Research Topic on Aerospace and Defense Industries Related Reports:

The Global Hydrogel Market size was accounted for USD 23,036 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 38,156 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Aramid Fiber Market size accounted for USD 3,748 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7,488 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Liquid Fertilizers Market size was accounted for USD 14,556 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 19,873 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com