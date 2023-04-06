ENDEAVOUR PUBLISHES NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

London, 6 April 2023 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX: EDV, OTCQX: EDVMF) (“Endeavour” or the “Group” or the “Company”) announces that it will hold its 2023 Annual General Meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) on 11 May 2023 at 3:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am EST.

A copy of the Notice of AGM, including the Management Information Circular, and Form of Proxy have been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders and in compliance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.1 submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanis m . In addition, the Notice of AGM including the Management Information Circular has been filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and is available to view on the Company’s website at www.endeavourmining.com.

The Company's AGM will be held as a hybrid meeting at One Silk Street, London EC2Y 8HQ. Shareholders can join via the electronic meeting platform to vote and ask questions live in the meeting. Further information, including how to vote at or appoint a proxy in respect of the AGM, is set out in the Notice of AGM.

For Investor Relations Enquiries: For Media Enquiries: Martino De Ciccio Brunswick Group LLP in London Deputy CFO & Head of Investor Relations Carole Cable, Partner +44 203 011 2706 +44 7974 982 458 investor@endeavourmining.com ccable@brunswickgroup.com





Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

This document contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking statements”, including but not limited to, statements with respect to Endeavour's plans and operating performance, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of future production, future capital expenditures, the success of exploration activities, , the completion of studies, mine life and any potential extensions, and, the future price of gold. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", "anticipates", believes”, “plan”, “target”, “opportunities”, “objective”, “assume”, “intention”, “goal”, “continue”, “estimate”, “potential”, “strategy”, “future”, “aim”, “may”, “will”, “can”, “could”, “would” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements, while based on management's reasonable estimates, projections and assumptions at the date the statements are made, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions and the impact of credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows;; the completion of studies on the timelines currently expected, and the results of those studies being consistent with Endeavour’s current expectations; actual results of current exploration activities; production and cost of sales forecasts for Endeavour meeting expectations; unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; increases in market prices of mining consumables; possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; extreme weather events, natural disasters, supply disruptions, power disruptions, accidents, pit wall slides, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of development or construction activities; changes in national and local government legislation, regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations and changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices in the jurisdictions in which Endeavour operates; disputes, litigation, regulatory proceedings and audits; adverse political and economic developments in countries in which Endeavour operates, including but not limited to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage, civil disturbances, non-renewal of key licenses by government authorities, or the expropriation or nationalization of any of Endeavour’s property; risks associated with illegal and artisanal mining; environmental hazards; and risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Although Endeavour has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business.

