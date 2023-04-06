Dominica’s international airport soon to be complete, opens avenue for international investors

Roseau, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit announced that he will guide a media tour through the construction of the much-anticipated international airport in the country.

The over EC$1 billion contract was signed between the government of Dominica and Montreal Management Consultant (MMC) Development Ltd., on 9 June 2021 at Windsor Park Sports Stadium, to commence the construction of the airport.

China Railway No. 5 Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (CR5) won the contract to expedite the international airport project. CR5 have since initiated the design, construction, supply, completion, testing and commissioning of the airport. The Government of Dominica have already contracted the companies of the heavy equipment as Prime Minister Skerrit said that “They have sent us a proposal and we are facilitating the discussions with the contractor with a view of having those pieces of equipment to be engaged at various times during the construction of the airport.”

“As I have indicated, preparatory work on the international airport is ongoing and we have hit quite a few targets at the site.”

Prime Minister Skerrit also stated that “My office will make the necessary arrangements and inform the media of the specifics.” Prime Minister Skerrit ensured that the construction and development of the airport were compliant with legal and technical specifications. “I look forward to bringing you and the people of Dominica to see the work we have done so far,” he added.

The development and construction of the airport have brought great pride to Dominica, and several jobs have been created to ensure the airport is successfully completed. Prime Minister Skerrit reassured citizens that there will be more employment opportunities and encouraged skilled workers to apply.

Dominica’s Minister for Public Works, Public Utilities and Digital Economy, Fidel Grant, acknowledged the Government of Dominica’s efforts to ensure the relocation of the local citizens was successful, farmers were also allocated new lands and compensated to ensure they may proceed with their agricultural activities. Minister Grant had also expressed his appreciation of witnessing Dominica’s citizens are earnestly increasing economic activities.

Prime Minister Skerrit said, “As a matter of fact, there are several residents of Woodford Hill and Wesley, who have been engaged on the site and many of them have left the National Employment Programme and moved to the airport projects, and there’ll be [significantly] more who will be employed from across the country.”

The Prime Minister had reiterated the vow he declared to the Dominican citizens that local contractors and construction companies will have access to partaking in the developing project. Local contractors were involved in building offices and a lab, including building over 30 homes for relocating residents to the new Joe Burton development.

Prime Minister Skerrit affirmed that “The movements you have seen are positive indications, positive indications that the airport project is taking off. And that we will begin to see increased economic activity centred in the North, Northeast of the island, and indeed, the entire country. So, for those who say that the airport will not happen, it is unfolding. And by God’s grace, the airport will be built in the Commonwealth of Dominica.”

