Apheresis Equipment Market to Register a Steady CAGR of 9.80% Between 2023 – 2031 – Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global apheresis equipment market , estimated at US$ 2.83 billion in 2022, is projected to surpass US$ 6.57 billion by 2031, at a revenue CAGR of 9.80%, according to the latest evaluation by Growth Plus Reports. The study examines the best impactful strategies, macroeconomic conditions, trends and prospects, competitive environments, changing market dynamics, market size, data and projections, and key investment areas.

Key Takeaways:

The the growing use of apheresis as a therapy for a variety of diseases will drive the demand for apheresis equipment during the forecast period.

Increasing public awareness will encourage market revenue growth.

North America will dominate the global market.

Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/apheresis-equipment-market/8509

Apheresis Equipment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 2.83 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 6.57 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Product, Procedure, Technology, Application, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

Improved understanding of the benefits of apheresis donations and a supportive regulatory environment are the primary factors driving the revenue growth of the global apheresis equipment market. Additionally, the necessity of apheresis to address a variety of diseases, including autoimmune hemolytic anemia, severe disseminated encephalomyelitis, and neonatal cardiac lupus contribute to market revenue growth. Furthermore, the increasing demand for source plasma to treat primary immunodeficiency and hemophilia support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global apheresis equipment market from three perspectives: Product, Procedure, Technology, Application, and Region.

Product Segmentation: Based on the product, the global apheresis equipment market is segmented into devices and disposables. The disposables segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of major improvements in the production of blood bags, disposable kits, and tubing, as well as an increase in the demand for automated component separation techniques.

Procedure Segmentation: Based on the procedure, the global apheresis equipment market is segmented into leukapheresis, plasmapheresis, plateletpheresis, erythrocytapheresis, photopheresis, and others. The plasmapheresis segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because it is a common therapeutic and diagnostic procedure in a variety of medical conditions such as autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, hematology, and kidney illnesses.

Technology Segmentation: Based on the technology, the global apheresis equipment market is segmented into centrifugal apheresis and membrane separation. The centrifugal apheresis segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because it is a highly efficient technique for increasing the extraction rate of blood plasma.

Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the global apheresis equipment market is segmented into neurological disorders, renal disorders, hematological disorders, autoimmune disorders, and others. The neurological disorder segment dominates the market because of the high prevalence of neurological disorders and growing demand for apheresis procedures to treat these disorders.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global apheresis equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the global apheresis equipment market with the largest revenue share. The considerable revenue share of North America in the global apheresis equipment market can be attributed to the rapid expansion of the healthcare sector, increased investment in R&D activities, and the existence of several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/apheresis-equipment-market/8509

Competitive Landscape

The following are the top companies in the global apheresis equipment market:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Asahi Kasei Corporation B. Braun SE Terumo Corporation (Terumo BCT Inc.) Haemonetics Corporation Nikkiso Europe GmbH Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Cerus Corporation Baxter International Inc. HemaCare Corporation

The market for apheresis equipment is very competitive and complex. Prominent companies are developing new products and forming strategic alliances to successfully fulfill the growing global demand and maintain a strong market position.

Recent developments:

Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies and Eliaz Therapeutics announced a strategic partnership in July 2022 to develop and commercialize a novel therapeutic apheresis therapy for acute renal damage.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL APHERESIS EQUIPMENT MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Devices Disposables GLOBAL APHERESIS EQUIPMENT MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PROCEDURE Leukapheresis Plasmapheresis Plateletpheresis Erythrocytapheresis Photopheresis Others GLOBAL APHERESIS EQUIPMENT MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Centrifugation Apheresis Membrane Separation

APHERESIS EQUIPMENT MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8509

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse Latest Healthcare Related Reports:

Chemotherapy Devices Market by Product Type (Catheters, Cannulas, Infusion Pumps), End User (Hospitals, Homecare Settings)-Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Cell Culture Reagents Market by Product (Supplements, Cryoprotective Reagents) Application (Bioproduction, Diagnostics, Cancer Research), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2023

Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market by Type (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy), Indication (Oncology Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Alveolar Soft Part Sarcoma Market by Type (Monotherapy, Combination Therapy), Therapy (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy), End User (Hospitals, Cancer Speciality Centers) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

UV Infection Control Devices Market by Type (Mobile, Stationary), End User (Hospital, Specialty Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.