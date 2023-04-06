Multitude Group Annual Report for 2022 (ESEF)

Helsinki, 6 April 2023 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or the “Group”) publishes its Annual Report 2022 in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The file can be accessed on www.multitude.com or on Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

About Multitude SE:

Multitude aims to become the most valued financial ecosystem by acting as a growth platform that creates success stories in FinTech. With profound know-how in technology, regulation, funding and cross-selling, Multitude offers a range of sustainable banking and financial services for FinTechs to grow and scale rapidly. Multitude and its three independent business units, SweepBank, Ferratum and CapitalBox, employ around 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 212 million revenue in 2022. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘FRU’. www.multitude.com



