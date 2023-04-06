Global Digital Printing Market to 2032: Increasing Adoption of Digital Printing Technology in the Packaging Industry Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Printing Market - Market Size & Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Printing Market includes a global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts for the period 2023- 2032. The global market is estimated to be worth of USD 62.05 Billion in 2032 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.23% from 2023 to 2032.

Companies Mentioned

Hewlett-Packard Development Company (US)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Ricoh Company Ltd. (Japan)

Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Roland Dg Corporation (Japan)

Xerox Corporation (US)

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)

Durst Phototechnik AG (Italy)

Electronics for Imaging Inc. (US) Inca Digital Printers Limited (Uk)

Printronix (US)

Brother Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Oki Electric Industry (Japan)

Kyocera Corporation (Japan)

Toshiba (Japan)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Konica Minolta (Japan)

Sharp (Japan)

Panasonic (Japan)

GCC (Taiwan)

Increasing adoption of digital printing technology in the packaging industry is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market. Growing demand from the textile industry contributes significantly to the revenue growth of the global market.

Other factors such as increasing adoption of AI-based printing technology and increasing adoption of digital printing in the consumer electronics sector are expected to contribute to the revenue growth of the market.



Digital printing is a modern printing process that uses digital files to create printed materials, rather than traditional printing methods such as offset printing. It is a cost-effective and efficient method that has revolutionized the printing industry by making it faster and more flexible.

The process begins by creating a digital file, which can be a document, image, or graphic. This file is then sent to the printer, which uses specialized inkjet or laser technology to print the image onto the desired material. This can include paper, fabrics, plastics, and other materials. One of the main advantages of digital printing is its flexibility. It allows for printing small quantities on demand, which reduces waste and costs.

This makes it an ideal option for small businesses and individuals who need to print materials on a regular basis. Digital printing also allows for more design freedom, as it can easily handle full-color images, graphics, and text. It also allows for printing on a wide range of materials, which can be useful for printing on items such as clothing, signs, and packaging.



Digital printing offers a high level of personalization and customization, as it allows for variable data printing, which means that each printed piece can be tailored to the individual recipient. This is useful for targeted marketing and advertising. Digital printing also offers a higher level of security as it can print barcodes, QR codes, and other security features that can be scanned or verified.



Moreover, digital printing is highly accurate; it can produce consistent and high-quality images, even on small items. It also allows for personalized printing, which makes it an excellent choice for printing items like business cards, invitations, and marketing materials. In short, Digital printing is a cost-efficient, fast, and versatile printing method that offers a wide range of possibilities for businesses and individuals. It's a perfect choice for printing on demand, small quantities, and personalized materials with high-quality and consistency.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Abstract

1.1 Global Digital Printing Market, by Printheads

1.2 Global Digital Printing Market, by Ink

1.3 Global Digital Printing Market, by Substrate

1.4 Global Digital Printing Market, by Application

1.5 Global Digital Printing Market, by Printing Process

1.6 Global Digital Printing Market, by Region



2. Market Introduction

2.1 Market Scope

2.2 Market Properties/Behavior

2.3 Key Definitions-Content



3. Key Related Data

3.1 Key Industry Trends

3.2 Technological Advancement

3.3 Analysis of Other Features of Digital Printing

3.4 Covid-19 Impact on Digital Printing Market

3.4.1 Impact on Supply Chain

3.4.2 Demand Analysis During the Pandemic

3.4.3 Regional/Country Analysis



4. Impact Factor Analysis

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Challenges

4.6 Porter's Five Force Model

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Threat of Substitute

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7 Supply Chain Analysis



5. Market Development Analysis

5.1 New Industry Development/Launch (2015-2021)

5.2 Mergers and Acquisitions (2015-2021)

5.3 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations (2015-2021)



6. Global Digital Printing Market, by Printheads (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (USD Million)

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Inkjet

6.4 Laser



7. Global Digital Printing Market, by Ink (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (USD Million)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Share Analysis

7.3 Uv-Cured Ink

7.4 Aqueous Ink

7.5 Solvent Ink

7.6 Latex Ink

7.7 Dye Sublimation Ink



8. Global Digital Printing Market, by Substrate (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (USD Million)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Share Analysis

8.3 Plastic Film or Foil

8.4 Release Liner

8.5 Glass

8.6 Textile

8.7 Paper

8.8 Ceramic



9. Global Digital Printing Market, by Application (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (USD Million), Volume (Units)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Books

9.4 Commercial Printing

9.5 Packaging

9.6 Others



10. Global Digital Printing Market, by Printing Process (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (USD Million), Volume (Units)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Electrophotography

10.4 Inkjet



11. Global Digital Printing Market, Regional Analysis (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (USD Million)



12. Global Digital Printing Market, Competitive Intelligence

12.1 Competitive Positioning

12.1.1 Industry Positioning

12.1.2 Revenue Positioning

12.1.3 Regional Reach Positioning

12.2 Major Investments in Last Five Years by Players

12.3 Competitor Benchmarking

12.3.1 Major Competitors

12.3.2 Regional Approach and Sales Focus Area

12.3.3 Key Strategies

12.4 Vendor Matrix

12.5 Market Estimated Share Analysis (%), 2020

12.6 Competitive Leadership Outlook

12.6.1 Market Leaders

12.6.2 Innovators

12.6.3 Startups & Emerging Companies



13. Global Digital Printing Market, Company Analysis



14. Research Methodology



15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6w4qcd

