Global Alcohol Packaging Market is set to reach US$ 69.23 Billion at a steady CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global alcohol packaging market was worth US$ 47.23 Billion in the year 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 69.23 Billion by the year 2022-32 at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2022 and 2032.



Alcohol is developed via a fermentation process making use of yeast and sugar. Alcohol packaging, as the name suggests, comes across as the art to enclose or protect alcohol to long-term storage along with sales, distribution, and usage.

Glass is coming out to be one of the most popular and quickest-growing materials for alcohol packaging as it is known for neutral reactivity, reusability, and recycling. IT does preserve alcohol for long and averts contamination. It’s also good to know that glass is permeable to carbon dioxide and oxygen; which renders it preferable to store spirits for long.

Glass is also impermeable and non-porous. This nature does prevent interaction between alcohol and glass packaging, which doesn’t affect the flavor of alcohol. This does adversely affect flavor, aroma, and strength due to 0% chemical interactions.

Metal cans are being increasingly used for alcohol packaging. Metal can come across as one of the packaging containers used to store and distribute alcoholic beverages. They are a cost-effective solution as well. Metallic luster in combination with colourful graphic printing does render it and attractive appearance.

Glass bottles, tin cans, aluminum cans, and Pet bottles are certain instances of primary packaging. It does protect alcohol from spilling as well as exposure to elements leading to deterioration.

At the same time, with awareness campaigns regarding ill-effects of alcohol packaging being conducted all across, the global alcohol packaging market is likely to get hampered in the forecast period.

Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Alcohol Packaging Market’. The team of analysts and consultants deploys a 360-degree view in its macro- and micro-oriented research.

“With rising intake of alcoholic beverages, the global alcohol packaging market is expected to grow on an impertinent note in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Alcohol Packaging Market

North America holds the largest market share due to the US witnessing an ever-increasing intake of premium alcoholic beverages inclusive of wines and spirits.

Europe is witnessing a higher demand for flavored beer as a premium drink. Moreover, rising consumption of whiskey and French beer for giving impetus to the alcohol packaging market.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth at a faster rate in the alcohol packaging market in the forecast period with newer market players coming with novel technologies. Along these lines, Hong-Kong-based Sustainable aims to go for zero-waste lifestyle as well as household products. The primary product is a drinking straw made up of naturally sustainable lepironia grass (a kind of bamboo grass found in abundance in Southeast Asia).



Competitive Packaging

Orora, in May 2022, did welcome grant from the federal government to go ahead with Australian first oxygen fuelled furnace project. This application of grant did extend support to planned construction of oxygen-fuelled furnace at Orora Glass manufacturing plant at Gawler (South Australia).

Diageo PLC, in April 2019, did announce that it won’t be making use of plastic for beer brand ‘Guinness’, emphasizing on minimization of plastic waste. The company invested US$ 17 Million to introduce 100% biodegradable and recyclable cardboard for replacing plastic.

Amcor Ltd., in March 2019, did acquire Bemis Company Inc. This combination would focus on creation of a staggering value proposition for employees, shareholders, environment, and customers.

Parkway Brewing Company, in the year 2020, entered into collaboration with Ardagh Group, with the objective of producing 12-oz long-neck beer glass bottles in the US.

Avallen (maker of Calvados) does aim to be the most sustainable spirit in the world by making use of sustainable packaging like recycled glass bottles and the discarded apple pulp labels.



Key Players

Amcor plc.

ProAmpac.

Crown

Ardagh Group S.A.

Diageo PLC

BALL CORPORATION

Berry Global Inc.

Tetra Pak Group

Saint-Gobain Group.

O-I Glass, Inc.

Vetreria Etrusca

Encore Glass

Orora Packaging Australia Pvt Ltd

Creative Glass

Brick Packaging

Bemis Manufacturing Company, Nampak Ltd.

Krones AG

Sidel Group

Sonoco Products Company





Key Segments

By Material Type:

Metal, Glass

Plastic

Paper

Others

By Type:

Cans

Kegs

Bottles

Jars

Others



By Alcoholic Beverages:

Distilled Vodka Tequila Rum Whisky Gin Others

Un-distilled Fermented Beer Wines Cider





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe



