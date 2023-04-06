United Kingdom Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2023: Firms Are Forging Strategic Partnerships to Offer Embedded Finance Solutions to the Hospitality Sector

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The current macroeconomic environment has created the perfect growth environment for embedded finance solutions, such as buy now pay later, in the United Kingdom.

Amid the rising cost of living and inflation, consumers have increasingly adopted the payment method at checkout to fund their purchases, both online and offline. Furthermore, the trend of embedded lending at the checkout has gained widespread momentum in the B2B space.



With competition intensifying in the country, many firms are raising capital to accelerate their growth. Other sectors, such as embedded insurance, are also gaining traction among consumers and businesses. Leading players, such as Amazon, have launched an embedded insurance service for its customers in the United Kingdom.

As the fintech space continues to grow, the author expects the embedded finance market to record strong growth over the next three to four years.



Embedded finance firms are raising capital to fund more small businesses and merchants in the United Kingdom



Ever since the pandemic outbreak, the working capital demand has been on a consistent increase in the United Kingdom. The current macroeconomic environment has made capital access more difficult through traditional channels for small businesses and merchants. Consequently, embedded finance firms are raising capital to fund more businesses in the country.

In October 2022, MarketFinance, the B2B BNPL provider in the United Kingdom, announced that the firm had raised £30 million credit facility to reach more small and medium enterprises that are seeking access to working capital. As of October 2022, the firm had provided more than £45 million to over 2,000 buyers through its embedded finance platform. The funding round will enable the firm to further provide capital to more businesses in need.

In September 2022, Liberis, another embedded finance platform in the country, announced that the firm had raised US$154 million to expand its funding program to more SMEs. As of September 2022, the firm has provided nearly US$1 billion in financing to over 21,000 SMEs in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The capital round will further assist the firm to grow its disbursal and client base from the short to medium-term perspective.

As the demand for working capital continues to grow among merchants and small businesses, the author expects more firms to raise funding from global private equity and venture capital firms. This will keep assisting the growth of the embedded finance market in the country.



United Kingdom-based embedded finance firms are expanding their presence in the global market



Globally, the demand for embedded finance solutions has surged significantly over the last three to four years, and the trend is expected to further grow from the short to medium-term perspective. To capitalize on the growing demand in the global market, UK-based firms are expanding their geographical footprint. For instance,

In November 2022, Weavr, the United Kingdom-based embedded finance provider, announced that the firm is expanding its operations in Singapore. The announcement comes after the firm raised US$40 million earlier in 2022 to drive its expansion in the global market. Through its embedded financing solution, the firm will assist digital businesses in Singapore to launch financial services at a relatively low-cost.

From the short to medium-term perspective, more firms are expected to expand their global footprint to accelerate growth. Furthermore, global players are also projected to boost their presence in the growing embedded finance sector in the United Kingdom over the next three to four years.



Firms are forging strategic partnerships to offer embedded finance solutions to the hospitality sector



Across industries, embedded finance has grown into prominence over the last few years. This trend is projected to further continue, as businesses forge alliances to innovate and drive their business growth by targeting various industries.

In December 2022, KodyPay, the payments platform in the United Kingdom, announced that the firm had selected Adyen to offer embedded financial services in the hospitality sector. The partnership will allow healthcare businesses to access payments and finance services seamlessly. Furthermore, healthcare businesses associated with KodyPay will also benefit from enhanced data and analytics capabilities offered by Adyen.

The publisher expects payment providers to forge more such alliances as they target increasing growth by offering embedded finance solutions to more businesses across different industries from the short to medium-term perspective.



According to the publisher, Embedded Finance industry in the United Kingdom is expected to grow by 33.8% on annual basis to reach US$9,523.1 million in 2023.



The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 24.0% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$9,523.1 million in 2023 to reach US$25,810.0 million by 2029.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors.



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Embedded Finance industry in United Kingdom.



Below is a summary of key market segments:

United Kingdom Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

United Kingdom Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

United Kingdom Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

United Kingdom Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

United Kingdom Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

United Kingdom Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

