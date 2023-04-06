Global Foundation Repair Service Market to 2031: Increasing Number of Residential and Commercial Buildings is Expected to Propel Growth

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foundation Repair Service Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global foundation repair services market is expected to grow from $2.67 billion in 2021 to $2.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The foundation repair services market is expected to grow to $3.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Major players in the foundation repair service market are Acculift Foundation Repair, Longview Foundation Repair, DFW Foundation Repair Services, Huntsville Foundation Repair, Windler Foundation Repair Systems, Advanced Foundation Repair, The Dwyer Company Inc, Grapevine Foundation Repair, Alfa Foundations, Kent Foundation Repair, Tyler Foundation Repair, Master Service Companies, Olshan Foundation Repair, Helitech, RAM JACK, Basic Foundation Repair, Longview Foundation Repair, BDRY, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Arizona Foundation Solutions

The foundation repair service market consists of sales of foundation repair services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to repair and restructure the foundations of buildings experiencing cracks in concrete slabs and other basement walls. A foundation repair service is a repair that includes installing supports and repairs to the foundation that is damaged.



The main types of foundation repair services are settlement repair, wall repair, chimney repair, floor slab repair, and other repair types. Settlement repair is the process of restoring downward movement of the ground that is damaged by a load consolidating the soil below it or causing displacement of the soil. The various applications involved buildings, roads, pavements, tunnels, railways, dams, and other applications. The end users included residential and commercial.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the foundation repair service market in 2021. The regions covered in this foundation repair services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing number of residential and commercial buildings is expected to propel the growth of the foundation repair service market going forward. A residential building refers to a building that is used for residential purposes. A commercial building refers to any building which is used primarily for carrying out any business. The foundation repair service is used to repair damaged foundation flooring and other concrete structures for commercial or residential projects, among others.

For instance, in March 2022, according to Statistics Canada, a Canadian-based government agency, investment in residential buildings increased 4.1% to $14.1 billion in January 2022, marking a fourth straight month of growth.

Furthermore, in February 2021, according to the Alliance for an Energy-Efficient Economy, an India-based non-profit organization, commercial buildings make up almost 33% of the total developed space in the building industry, and they are projected to grow at a rate of 8-10% per year. Therefore, the increasing number of residential and commercial buildings is driving the growth of the foundation repair service market.



Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the foundation repair service market. Major companies operating in the foundation repair service market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



The countries covered in the foundation repair services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



