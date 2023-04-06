Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast 2022 - 2032

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC) in the 7MM.

A detailed picture of the Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer in the 7MM, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer. The report provides insight about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development activity including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.

Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab market forecast, analysis for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer in the 7MM, descriptive analysis such as SWOT, analyst views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer.



Lenvima (lenvatinib), discovered and developed by Eisai, is a kinase inhibitor that inhibits the kinase activities of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) receptors VEGFR1 (FLT1), VEGFR2 (KDR), and VEGFR3 (FLT4). However, Keytruda (pembrolizumab) is an anti-PD-1 therapy that works by increasing the ability of the body's immune system to help detect and fight tumor cells. The drug is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands.



Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab is currently under investigation in a Phase II LEAP-005 trial (NCT03797326) in previously treated subjects with selected advanced (metastatic and/or unresectable) solid tumors including Colorectal Cancer that are incurable and for which prior standard systemic therapy has failed.



A comprehensive product overview including the Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer.

Elaborated details on Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab research and development activity in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer in detail across the United States, Europe and Japan.

The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around lenvatinib + pembrolizumab.

The report contains forecasted sales of Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer.



This report provides a detailed market assessment of Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer in the 7MM, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2025 to 2032.



The report provides the clinical trials information of Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



In the coming years, the market scenario for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab dominance.

Other emerging products for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer are expected to give tough market competition to Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab from 2025 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer.

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer?

What is the forecasted market scenario of Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer?

What are the forecasted sales of Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer and how are they giving competition to Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer?

1 Report Introduction



2 Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab Overview

2.1 Product Detail

2.2 Clinical Development

2.2.1 Clinical Studies

2.2.2 Clinical Trials Information

2.2.3 Safety and Efficacy

2.3 Other Developmental Activities

2.4 Product Profile



3 Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4 Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies) *



5 Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab Market Assessment

5.1 Market Outlook of Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

5.2 7MM Market Analysis

5.2.1 Market Size of Lenvatinib + pembrolizumab in the 7MM for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

5.3 Country-wise Market Analysis



6 SWOT Analysis



7 Analysts' Views



8 Appendix

8.1 Bibliography

8.2 Report Methodology



9 Publisher Capabilities



10 Disclaimer



11 About the Publisher



12 Report Purchase Options



