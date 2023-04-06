B2B Legal Services Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions Contributed to Growth

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B Legal Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global b2b legal services market will grow from $431.6 billion in 2022 to $459.59 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The b2b legal services market is expected to grow from $563.45 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

Major players in the B2B legal services market are Latham & Watkins LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, DLA Piper, Baker & McKenzie, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates, Sidley Austin LLP, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Linklaters LLP, Jones Day and Allen & Overy LLP.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The B2B legal services market consists of revenue earned by entities by providing services such as advising corporate clients on the body of law that governs disputes between businesses and representing corporate clients in civil cases, business transactions and other matters in which legal advice and other assistance are sought. Civil laws deal with disputes between private parties such as defamation, professional negligence, inheritance, breach of contract, property disputes and others.

This segment excludes legal services offered during disputes between businesses and individuals. B2B legal services are usually provided by commercial law firms. Clients of commercial law firms include listed corporations, government institutions, small and medium-sized enterprises and high net worth individuals. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Business-to-business legal services essentially provide services when there is a dispute between two or more businesses or corporate entities, sole proprietors or firms, and another company or individual. Legal services are required for the smooth functioning of your business.



North America was the largest region in the b2b legal services market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest region in b2b legal services market. The regions covered in b2b legal services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of B2B legal services are civil or criminal, mergers and acquisitions, business transactions, and others. Mergers and acquisitions are deals in which two companies combine in some way. In a merger, two companies of comparable size join forces to form a new corporate entity. An acquisition, on the other hand, occurs when a larger corporation acquires a smaller company, absorbing the smaller company's business. The services is divided into size of the law forms such as large law firms and small law firms and the services are used by listed corporations, government institutions, small and medium-sized enterprises, high net worth individuals, and others.



An Increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions contributed to the growth of the B2B legal services market. For completing mergers and acquisitions transactions, the companies require to consult legal firms for finalizing the deal. According to Refinitiv data, the total value of disclosed pending and completed deals in 2021 has already surpassed $3.6 trillion year to date, surpassing the full-year total of $3.59 trillion in 2020. The increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions drove the B2B legal services market.



The shortage of skilled workforce in the industry is expected to limit the B2B legal services market. The effects of skilled workforce shortage are high turnover rate, ineffective staff management, increased business expenses, and loss of customers. According to new study into the extent of the skills shortage conducted by The Lawyer in 2021, 58% of legal organisations are currently feeling the strain of a lack of competent workers. The shortage of qualified workforce reduces the effectiveness of the firms output and negatively affects B2B legal services market.



Legal service firms are using blockchain to provide a secure way to make transactions and record that transparently. Blockchain is open, distributed ledger that record transactions between the two association or companies efficiently and permanent way. According to a law firm research report in 2020, 41% of law firms will employ blockchain in transactional legal services, 21% for business assistance, and the remaining 31% for high-value legal services. Smart contracts are created digitally and verifiable since they are on the blockchain.

Smart contracts help lawyers spend more time on legal advising instead of drafting legal documents. For instance, Chainlink is a start-up that developed technology that relies on data from multiple sources and makes smart contracts more attractive. Blockchain and smart contracts offer several advantages such as secure transactions, transparent records, less paperwork, and more time for advising clients.



The countries covered in the B2B legal services market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. B2B Legal Services Market Characteristics



3. B2B Legal Services Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On B2B Legal Services



5. B2B Legal Services Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global B2B Legal Services Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global B2B Legal Services Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. B2B Legal Services Market Segmentation

6.1. Global B2B Legal Services Market, Segmentation By Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Civil or Criminal

Mergers and Acquisitions

Business Transactions

Other Services

6.2. Global B2B Legal Services Market, Segmentation By End-user, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Listed Corporations

Government Institutions

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

High Net worth Individuals

Other End-Users

6.3. Global B2B Legal Services Market, Segmentation By Size of Law Firm, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Large law firms

SME law firms

7. B2B Legal Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global B2B Legal Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global B2B Legal Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zh4sgn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.