Global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Market Report 2023: Rising Rates of Cancer is Driving Growth

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global viral vectors & plasmid DNA market is expected to grow from $0.69 billion in 2021 to $0.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The viral vectors & plasmid DNA market is expected to reach $1.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.8%.

Company Profiles

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

FinVector Vision Therapies

Lonza

Cobra Biologics and Pharmaceutical Services

Brammer Bio

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The viral vectors and plasmid DNA market consists of sales of adeno-associated viral, adenoviral, lentiviral, and retroviral. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Viral vectors refer to a tool made of a viral genome that has been converted into a plasmid-based technology, modified for safety by deleting several necessary genes, and the viral components have been separated. Whereas, Plasmid DNA refers to a tiny, circular DNA molecule that can be found in some bacteria and other tiny organisms. Physically distinct from chromosomal DNA, plasmids multiply on their own.



North America is the largest region in the viral vectors & plasmid DNA market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region. The regions covered in the viral vectors & plasmid DNA market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in viral vectors & plasmid DNA are plasmid DNA and viral vectors. A plasmid is a single-stranded, circular DNA molecule that is different from the chromosomal DNA of a cell. Plasmids are found organically in bacterial cells as well as in certain eukaryotes. Plasmid genes frequently confer genetic benefits to bacteria, such as antibiotic resistance. The different diseases include infectious diseases, genetic disorders, cancer, and others and are used in gene and cancer therapies, viral infections, immunotherapy, formulation development, and others. The several sectors include research institutes, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical companies.



The rise in the global incidence of cancer is driving the viral vector & plasmid DNA market. The major causes of most cancers include obesity, smoking, alcohol, and improper eating habits. According to the American cancer society 2020, an estimated 1.8 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,520 cancer deaths in the United States.

Furthermore, in January 2022, according to the American Cancer Society, there will likely be 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses and 609,360 cancer-related deaths in the US, or roughly 1,670 fatalities every day. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43 percent of all new cancer cases. The rise in the global incidence of cancer is expected to boost the demand for the viral vectors and plasmid DNA market over the coming years.



The unaffordable cost of gene therapies is a major challenge in the viral vectors & plasmid DNA market. The prices of gene therapies range from $0.2 million to $2.1 million. For instance, Gilead company's Yescarta is a gene therapy that costs around $0.3 million and Bluebird Bio's Letiglobin is another gene therapy costing around $2.1 million. The high price is due to various factors like government regulations, production costs, and so on. Therefore, the unaffordable cost of gene therapies is limiting the viral vector & plasmid DNA market growth.



The countries covered in the viral vectors & plasmid DNA market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.8 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $1.38 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market Characteristics



3. Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market Trends And Strategies



4. Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market



5. Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Plasmid DNA

Viral Vectors

6.2. Global Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Gene And Cancer Therapies

Viral Infections

Immunotherapy

Formulation Development

Other Applications

6.3. Global Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market, Segmentation By Disease, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Infectious Diseases

Genetic Disorders

Cancer

Other Diseases

6.4. Global Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies

7. Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wumfyq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment