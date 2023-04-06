Global Travel Insurance Market Report 2023: Increasing Technology Development in the Travel Insurance Industry Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Travel Insurance Market (2023-2028) by Type, Distribution, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Travel Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 19.75 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 46.27 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.56%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Tourism

High Cost of Medical Treatment Overseas

Mandate Travel Insurance in Some Countries

Rising Demand for Reimbursement of Expenditures

Increasing Technology Development in the Travel Insurance Industry

Restraints

Varied Insurance Regulations

Low Clarity of the Travel Insurance Commitments

Opportunities

Incorporation of Digital Tools by Insurance Market Players

Supportive Initiatives by Governments

Challenges

Lack of Awareness Regarding Travel Insurance Policy

Cyber Security Concerns

Market Segmentations



The Global Travel Insurance Market is segmented based on Type, Distribution, End-User, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Single-Trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, and Long- Stay Travel Insurance.

By Distribution, the market is classified into Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, and Insurance Brokers and Aggregators.

By End-User, the market is classified into Educational Travel, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, Senior Citizen, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Travel Insurance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Travel Insurance Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $19.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $46.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q6n515

