Global Short Message Service Firewall Market to 2028: Increased Acceptance of Application-to-person Messaging Drives Growth

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Short Message Service Firewall Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By SMS Type, By Deployment Mode, By SMS Traffic, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Short Message Service (SMS) Firewall Market size is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

By defending mobile networks from all SMS-based messaging attacks, offering complete security and protection over all messaging networks, accurately identifying & blocking spam, and making sure that all received message traffic is monitored to prevent SMS fraud, an SMS firewall allays security concerns.

Businesses have benefited from the rapid development of technology as well as message marketing, which has allowed them to expand their market reach and thrive in their niches.

This advancement in technology has also opened up a lot of opportunities for fraud and false messaging, which has been a significant security concern. To resolve all of these problems that may put a barrier between a company and its clients, an SMS firewall comes to the rescue.

A short Message Service (SMS) Firewall was developed to protect mobile networks against SMS's vulnerable security flaws. It gives complete protection and control over all Messages on the network and safeguards mobile networks against all SMS-based messaging assaults. Every Message is forwarded through the firewall, where it is evaluated and categorized.

This implies that screening extends to outgoing roamers as well. Short Message Peer-to-Peer communication is classified according to content, and SMPP (Short Message Peer-to-Peer) traffic takes action to block threats and grey routes.

Many organizations have been able to feel secure due to the SMS firewall, which also opened up fresh avenues for generating income. The expanding timeline of events has been upsetting for both the brand and its customers, causing a gulf between the two and eroding trust. It can be automatically identified and stopped by an SMS firewall.

The sender of an A2P (application-to-person messaging) SMS that has been blocked due to fraud or suspicion would be informed that their Message has been sent, even though it has actually been deleted from the network. Alternatively, a warning to the recipient might be included in grey or suspicious A2P SMS messages.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

  • Comviva Technologies Limited (Tech Mahindra Limited)
  • Infobip Ltd
  • Adaptive Mobile Security Limited (Enea AB)
  • Tata Communications Limited (Tata Group)
  • Proximus Group (BICS)
  • Sinch AB
  • Mobilem Inc
  • Cellusys Limited
  • Monty Mobile
  • Proofpoint, Inc

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages297
Forecast Period2021 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021$2328.6 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$4092.8 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Market Growth Factors

Increased acceptance of application-to-person messaging

The market is growing as a result of the increasing popularity of application-to-person communications. As a result, mobile Network Operators have seen an increase in application-to-Person (A2P) messaging, or one-directional messaging from an application to a person where no response is anticipated (MNOs).

A2P and message services, for instance, saw tremendous commercial development in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, and several mobile carriers also experienced exponential growth. Therefore, these factors propel the growth of the short message service firewall market during the projection period.

Rising concerns regarding privacy and security

The major advantage is that it assists in the eradication of 'grey routes.' An SMS firewall can assist in blocking a grey route, a channel of SMS transmission that is not secure. Additionally, it aids in charging each SMS that terminates in the network correctly. It is helpful in ensuring the network's transparency and aids in maximizing revenue from such an underutilized source of income.

In addition, rising grey route traffic is generating illegal traffic, such as malware and scams. The SMS firewall market is anticipated to grow as regulations that require periodic checks and the identification and blocking of grey channels are implemented.

Market Restraining Factors

Vulnerabilities in existing firewall systems

The network cannot be completely protected by the firewall from every zero-day malware. A poor network setup and design will render a firewall worthless. There is a chance that a firewall won't be able to stop threats from popular ports or applications. Tunneled traffic might not be understood by a firewall.

For banned ports, the firewall responds with 'Deny' rather than 'drop.' This gives the attacker more information or speeds up the port scan for the attacker. If a firewall isn't regularly updated and maintained, it could become incompatible with emerging technology. They are, therefore, unable to protect themselves from complex threats.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Component

  • Platform
  • Services

By SMS Type

  • A2P Messaging
  • P2A Messaging

By Deployment Mode

  • On-premise
  • Cloud

By SMS Traffic

  • National
  • International

By End User

  • IT & Telecom
  • BFSI
  • Retail & Ecommerce
  • Healthcare
  • Government & Public Sector
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

By Geography

North America

  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Rest of North America

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Russia
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Singapore
  • Malaysia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Nigeria
  • Rest of LAMEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ea89c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                Global Short Message Service (SMS) Firewall Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Firewall
                            
                            
                                Network Security
                            
                            
                                P2A Messaging
                            
                            
                                Short Message Service
                            
                            
                                SMS
                            
                            
                                SMS and MMS
                            
                            
                                SMS Firewall
                            
                            
                                Text Message
                            
                            
                                Whats App
                            
                            
                                Whatsapp
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data