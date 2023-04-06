Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market is Expanding & Reach 295.58 Billion by 2031 - Know How | Latest InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Grade (Solid Breached Sulfate, Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard, Folding Boxboard, White Lined Chipboard, Glassine & Greaseproof Paper, Label Paper), Type (Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Flexible Paper) Application (Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal & Homecare)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market is estimated to reach over USD 295.58 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period.

Paper and paperboard packaging has evolved into a standard and necessary component of items used on a daily basis, even for minor purposes. Paper packaging is relatively simple and does not require significant initial expenditure. Paper packaging is when the paper is used as an exterior layer on a product. It is used to safeguard, store, and transport goods.







The primary factors driving the growth of the paper and paperboard packaging market are the increasing demand for paperboard packaging boxes from the healthcare industry, increasing awareness pertaining to sustainable packaging material, adoption of eco-friendly packaging and growing adoption of paper-based packaging in the food industry.

Furthermore, rising plastic material sustainability difficulties are prompting e-commerce enterprises to replace flexible plastic packaging with paper packaging, which is likely to boost growth in the paper & paperboard packaging market.

Recent Developments:

• In November 2021, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. announced price increases in the domestic market for printing, communication, and industrial paper to all of its agencies. As a result, the company's revenue has increased in the long run.

List of Prominent Players in the Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market:

Amcor Plc

Atlantic Packaging

Cascades Inc.

Clearwater Paper Corporation

DS Smith Plc.

Fedrigoni S.P.A.

Georgia-Pacific

International Paper Company

ITC Limited

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Metsa Group

Mondi Group

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corporation

Packaging Corporation of America

Rengo Co., Ltd.

Shandong Bohui Paper Company Ltd.

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.

Sonoco

South Africa Pulp and Paper Industries Ltd.

Stora enso Oyj

Svenska Cellulosa Aktibolaget

UPM

Westrock Company





Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Segments covered Grade, Type And Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Environment-conscious consumers prefer paper or paperboard packaging to other packaging solutions. The waste or recovered market is expected to grow, and consumers are interested in purchasing recycled products. Paper and paperboard containers are biodegradable and more sustainable than plastic, making them more appealing to consumers. Thus, the environmental benefits associated with paper and paperboard containers will increase the adoption of such products by enterprises in several industries, such as retail and wholesale, which is anticipated to drive the global Paperboard Packaging Market.

Challenges:

Flexible plastic packaging offers the most significant benefit to manufacturers and retailers as it reduces packaging weight, resulting in lower shipping and warehousing costs and, thus, more space. It provides convenient consumer features, such as single-serve portions, easy-to-open and easy-peel options.

The food tastes better in retort pouches than in traditional tin cans. Hence, convenience, portability, cost savings, sustainability, and health benefits encourage product packaging manufacturers and packaging converters to move away from standard rigid materials to flexible materials. Because most modern shoppers value convenience and portability, package design has shifted towards flexible, easy-to-handle containers.

Regional Trends:

The Asia Pacific Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market are expected to register a significant market share in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR soon owing to the expanding food and beverage sector in India and China, which is directly driven by rising population and demand for food items.

The regional industry is witnessing a substantial influx of foreign investments and the entry of multinational brands into the economy to benefit from the attractive potential the economies have to offer.Due to increased interest in recycling paper and avoiding the use of plastic, Germany has seen rapid growth in paper and paperboard packaging.





Segmentation of Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market-

By Grade-

Solid breached sulfate

Coated unbleached kraft paperboard

Folding boxboard

White lined chipboard

Glassine & greaseproof paper

Label paper

Others

By Type-

Corrugated box

Box board

Flexible paper

By Application-

Food

Beverage

Healthcare

Personal & Healthcare

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa





