Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the OSA, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the OSA market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



Key Highlights

Most Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) patients either remain undiagnosed or get misdiagnosed, leading to the progression of the disease to severe conditions.

In 2022, the market size of OSA was highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 290 million, which is further expected to increase by 2032.

The available treatment is focused on treating EDS in OSA, such as SUNOSI, making up the total market of around USD 62 million in 2022 in the US.

Despite the high prevalence, with total diagnosed cases of around 24 million in 2022 in the 7MM, the treatment market of OSA lacks approved therapy specific to OSA treatment.

As per the guidelines, CPAP is considered the standard OSA treatment. Apnimed' AD109 is expected to launch by 2026 in the US and is expected to be competitive in the first line of treatment.

SUNOSI was approved in 2019 and 2020 in the US and EU to improve wakefulness in adults living with EDS because OSA is expected to lose patent protection in 2026-2037.

Emerging therapies have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the OSA market size.

The OSA market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted 7MM OSA market size from 2019 to 2032. The report also covers current OSA treatment practices/algorithms and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential.



Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Treatment



Despite the high prevalence, the treatment rate for OSA is less due to a lack of awareness of the condition. The current treatment market for OSA lacks approved drugs that target OSA; in turn, symptomatic treatment exists.



CPAP therapy is regarded as the gold standard treatment option for OSA; however, patient adherence to the therapy is low due to various side effects. Oral appliances (OA) may also improve upper airway patency during sleep by enlarging the upper airway and/or decreasing upper airway collapsibility (e.g., improving upper airway muscle tone).



Several pharmacological therapies are also currently being used to address the symptoms of OSA. These include SUNOSI (solriamfetol), OZAWADE (in Europe), and others for treating excessive daytime sleepiness due to OSA.



Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Epidemiology



As the market is derived using the patient-based model, the Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical and forecasted epidemiology segmented by total diagnosed prevalent cases of OSA, gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of OSA, age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of OSA, and severity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of OSA in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032. The total prevalent cases of Obstructive Sleep Apnea in the 7MM comprised approximately 24 million cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecasted period

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of OSA in the United States were around 13 million cases in 2022.

The United States contributed to the largest diagnosed prevalent population of OSA, acquiring ~53% of the 7MM in 2022. Whereas EU4 and the UK, and Japan accounted for around 27% and 20% of the total population share, respectively, in 2022. These cases are attributed to the rise of the increasing population associated with OSA risk factors such as obesity, age, etc.

Among the EU4 countries, France accounted for the largest OSA cases, followed by Germany, whereas Spain accounted for the lowest number of cases in 2022.

In the 7MM, approximately 61% of the patient share is attributed to males, whereas only 39% of females suffer from OSA.

A higher number of diagnosed cases were estimated in the 65+ age group, suggesting that the prevalence of OSA increases with age.

According to the publisher estimates, based on severity, there were around 5 million cases of severe OSA cases, while mild and moderate cases of OSA were estimated to be around 4 million and 3 million, respectively, in the United States in 2022.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the OSA report encloses a detailed analysis of OSA-marketed drugs and late-stage (Phase III and Phase II) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the OSA clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



Marketed Drugs

SUNOSI (Solriamfetol): Axsome Therapeutics/Jazz Pharmaceuticals



SUNOSI is a dual-acting dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (DNRI) and is indicated to improve wakefulness in adults living with EDS due to narcolepsy or OSA. In 2014, Jazz Pharmaceuticals acquired a license to develop and commercialize SUNOSI from Aerial Biopharma.



The company holds several patents in the US, which are expected to expire during 2026-2037. This might lead to the availability of generics of the drug. Also, as there is no specific drug for OSA; therefore, an emerging drug, namely AD109, may give tough competition after approval.



Note: Detailed current therapies assessment will be provided in the full report of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA).



Emerging Drugs

AD109: Apnimed



AD109 is a first-in-class, oral pharmaceutical combination dosed once daily at bedtime, designed to treat OSA patients across a broad spectrum of disease severity. As it treats the underlying cause of OSA, airway obstruction at night, and improves daytime consequences of OSA, such as fatigue, it strengthens its potential. Also, as the current market does not have treatment for OSA, if approved, AD109 could change the treatment paradigm of OSA.



Note: Detailed emerging therapies assessment will be provided in the final report.



Drug Class Insights



The existing Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) treatment mainly includes different drug classes targeting the symptoms of OSA. These classes include dopamine-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, wakefulness-promoting agents, and H3 blockers.



Moreover, the upcoming treatment landscape is poised to see further expansion after the emergence of new classes such as AD109, which is a combination of norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (NRI), atomoxetine, with a novel NCE selective antimuscarinic, aroxybutynin, which is effective in reducing the obstruction of the upper airway while sleeping. Such novel mechanism drugs are expected to change the dynamics of the current treatment regime.



Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Market Outlook



OSA's evaluation and management goal is to ensure airflow is not obstructed during sleep. OSA is usually treated by weight management and exercise, CPAP therapy (first line of treatment for OSA), bilevel positive airway pressure (BPAP) machines (if CPAP therapy is not effective), and surgery.

The most commonly associated indication of EDS can be treated by PROVIGIL/MODIODAL (modafinil), NUVIGIL (armodafinil), SUNOSI (solriamfetol), Pitolisant, and some other off-labeled drugs. The generics of modafinil and armodafinil is available in the US market.



The major challenge and unmet need in OSA treatment are that no drug is approved for the direct treatment of OSA. The key competitive factors that may affect the success of these products, and any other product candidates that are yet to reach the market, if approved, are likely to be efficacy, safety, convenience, cost, the availability of generic competition, and the reimbursement from government and/or other third-party payers.



Few new agents are being developed and tested as potential treatments for OSA; the emerging drugs include AD109, pitolisant (in Japan), and others.

The total market size of OSA in the 7MM is approximately USD 408 million in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2022-2032).

The market size in the 7MM will increase at a constant CAGR due to increasing awareness of the disease, better diagnosis, and the launch of the emerging target therapy for OSA.

Among EU4 countries, France, with about USD 24 million, accounts for the maximum market size in 2022, while Spain and the UK occupy the bottom of the ladder with around USD 13 million in 2022.

Japan's treatment market lacks approved targeted treatment for OSA, but with the expected approval of Aculys Pharma Pitolisant by 2025, the market is expected to experience positive growth.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2019-2032. For example, for AD109, we expect the drug uptake to be slow-medium with a probability-adjusted peak share of around 2%, and years to the peak is expected to be 6 years from the year of launch.



Further detailed analysis of emerging therapies and drug uptake is in the report.



Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, Phase II, and Phase I stage. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline development activities



The report covers detailed information on collaborations, acquisitions and mergers, licensing, and patent details for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) emerging therapies.



Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, and a descriptive overview of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, disease progression, and treatment guidelines.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of the current and emerging therapies, along with the elaborative profiles of late-stage and prominent therapies, will impact the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of the OSA market, historical and forecasted market size, market share by therapies, detailed assumptions, and rationale behind our approach is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends, through SWOT analysis and expert insights/KOL views, patient journey, and treatment preferences that help shape and drive the 7MM OSA market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Apnimed

Eli Lilly and Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/85fes

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.