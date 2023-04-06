Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market size to hit USD 318.06 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.7 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Electronics research and business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analysed the Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects, the market to grow from USD 202 Mn in 2022 to USD 318.06 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.7 percent.



Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 202 Mn. Market Size in 2029 USD 318.06 Mn. CAGR 6.7 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Sensor Type, Application and End Use Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments: sensor type, application and end use along with their multiple sub-segments. The Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light industry report includes new trends in the market, growth hubs, restraints and competitive landscape in all the geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, Europe and South America. The report involves pricing analysis, gross income, business strategies and mergers and acquisitions by major key players in the Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market. Primary and secondary research methods were used to collect data . Collected data later analysed by tools such as SWOT, PORTER’s five force model and PESTLE analysis, which provides political, economic, social, environmental , technological and legal analysis of the Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market.

Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market Overview

A Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light is a device equipped with a passive infrared and motion detection sensor. These sensors detect physical movements and heat that are specifically designed for security purposes. Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light devices convert renewable energy from sunlight to light through the LED. The end-user segments of the Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market include residential, commercial and other sectors.

Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market Dynamics

The growing awareness regarding security in customers ’ vicinity and in commercial and government institutions is expected to drive the Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market. The motion sensor used in Solar Wall Light detects physical movement in near 10 meters. The security feature of the Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light to increase demand of the Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market. Solar Sensor Wall Lights are an environment-friendly innovation that reduces greenhouse emissions and uses light-emitting diodes for providing lights.

The Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light devices eliminate the cabled network and reduces the cost of installation and electricity bills. It eliminates the threat of electric shocks since it does not need an electricity supply. These factors are expected to increase the Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market share. The excessive temperature from sunlight is expected to damage the Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light device since it is made up of semiconductor material.

Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period (2023 to 2029). The growing focus on sustainable development by developing economies such as China, India and Japan is expected to drive the Asia Pacific Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market. Japan is a leader in solar photovoltaic innovation. The political and geographic tension between US and China can provide an opportunity for Japan to grow its Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market.

North America is expected to grow at a significant rate throughout the forecast period (2023-2029). The large investment by major key players in research and development and government initiatives regarding sustainable and low-power consumption devices has been expected to drive North America Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market.

Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market Segmentation

By Sensor Type:

Passive Infrared Sensors

Microwave Radars

The passive infrared sensors sub-segment dominated the Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market in 2022. A passive infrared sensor is a subset of the motion sensor that consumes low power, is small in size and is a very easy configuration to understand.

By Application:

Lightning

Decoration

Security



The security segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period since Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light devices are beneficial in security and cost-saving and reduce threats compared to traditional lights.

By End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Others



The use of Solar Motion Sensor Wall Lights in the residential sector is useful for security purposes. Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light improves functionality, eliminates the need of an electricity supply and decreases the chance of intrusion.

Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market Key Competitors include:

Lee Valley Tools Ltd.

Wentronic GmbH

LITOM

Smart Detect UK

LYX – Luminaires

LEDVANCE GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Safety Inspectors UK Ltd.

CGC Interiors

Hugo Brennenstuhl GmbH & Co

GE Lighting

Philips

Kalnux

Schneider Electric

Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd.





Key questions answered in the Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market are:

What is Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market?

What was the Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market?

What are the major restraints for the Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market?

Which segment dominated the Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Sensor Type, Application and End User

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Electronics research firm, has also published the following reports:

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.