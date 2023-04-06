Global Tattoo Numbing Cream Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.2%

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tattoo Numbing Cream Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Tattoo Numbing Cream Market size is expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Aspen Pharmacare Australia Pty Ltd. (Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited)

TattooNumbX

Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd

Zensa Skin Care

Hera Beauty Ltd

Dr.Numb (Shinpharma Inc.)

Tattoo Numbing Cream Co

Tattoo numbing creams are medications that lessen the pain sensitivity during the tattooing and tattoo removal processes and functions similarly to a local anesthetic. These creams work by blocking nerve signals transmission in the body. Most tattoo numbing creams are topically applicable.

After tattooing, the tattoo numbing cream's anesthetic effects usually last 2-6 hours. The sensation gradually starts to return to the tattooed site after that.



Beyond tattoos, tattoo numbing creams can also be employed for a variety of applications. They are also widely used for piercing, waxing, and other hair removal procedures. In addition, numerous tattoo-numbing lotions are easily accessible online, over the counter, and with a prescription. The most typical components in most numbing creams are lidocaine, benzocaine, tetracaine, and occasionally epinephrine.



They function by preventing pain signals from being sent by the skin's nerve receptors, which anesthetizes the location where the cream is administered.

For the vast majority of users, these creams are efficient in blocking out pain during these processes. Another advantage of utilizing a numbing cream is the ability to sit still for an extended period without having to take breaks, stop the tattoo artist in mid-process, or divide the tattooing into many sessions.



Lidocaine, which can prevent nerves from transmitting signals to the brain in order to produce a loss of feeling in the skin and a numbing effect, is the most crucial active ingredient in most tattoo numbing creams. Lidocaine is perfect for tattoos since it just affects the region where it is applied.

Lidocaine is a widely used topical anesthetic with FDA approval for reducing pain during tattooing and operations like microblading and tattoo removal. In addition, Lidocaine is a simple, safe, and efficient numbing drug.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 159 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $631.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1229.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Growth Factors

An increasing number of SPA clinics and tattoo studios



The market for tattoo numbing cream is expanding due to the increase of spa clinics and tattoo studios. The increase of spa clinics and tattoo studios that provide body piercing services is fueling the desire for body art on a wide scale.

Additionally, the number of tattooists proficiently offering high-fashion solutions like body art or tattoos and body piercing removal services is growing, contributing to the rise in the popularity of tattoo industry around the world.

As a result, these variables are generating several chances for the major market participants in tattoo numbing cream internationally. Such factors are propelling the growth of the tattoo numbing cream market.



Growing adoption of tattoo removal through lasers



Lasers may remove tattoos by dispersing the pigment hues with a strong light beam. As all laser wavelengths are absorbed by black tattoo pigment, it is the most straightforward color to remove. Based on the pigment color, certain lasers can only treat other colors.

Yellow, green, and bright tattoo colors are more difficult to remove than deeper blacks and blues. These colors present a greater challenge since their absorption spectra are outside or close to the limits of the emission spectra offered by the laser tattoo removal system being employed. Therefore, as the demand for laser tattoo removal increases, it aids in expanding the market.



Market Restraining Factors

Need for longer breaks between cream application and procedure, along with commonly available alternatives



The biggest issue with many tattoo numbing creams available nowadays is that they take time to work. Numerous numbing creams must be applied approximately 30 to 45 minutes before the procedure. Most medical professionals advise patients to use the cream at home before their appointment because of this. Unfortunately, only a few topical anesthetics have administration mechanisms that enable a quicker onset and a longer duration.

Additionally, the unawareness of such products in many places further reduces the chances of growth. As a result, many still use traditional pain coping methods like ice packs, cold air machines, lidocaine injections, etc. These factors deter a substantial number of people from getting tattoos, which restrains the growth of the tattoo numbing cream market.



Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Application

Tattooing

Tattoo Removal

By End Use

Women

Men

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2l33z1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment