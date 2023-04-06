Business Analytics Market Projected to Hit USD 78.12 Billion at a 8.50% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Business Analytics Market by Deployment, By Industry, By Software - Forecast till 2030” valuation is poised to grow at 8.50% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2022-2030).

Drivers

Growing Need from SMEs to Boost Market Growth

Growing demand from SMEs is one of the factors influencing the market's expansion. Instead of the more traditional spreadsheet modeling and manual computations, these businesses are using cutting-edge tools like descriptive, diagnostic, and predictive business analytics.

Business Analytics Market Key Players:

Eminent industry players profiled in the business analytics market report include:

Cloudability, Inc

EXPONEA, Densify, Inc.

Google LLC

Mixpanel, Inc.

IBM

SAS Institute, Inc.

SAP SE

Tableau Software, Inc.

Microstrategy Incorporated

Teradata Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Qlik Technologies, Inc

Tibco Software

Microsoft Corporation

Fair Isaac Corporation

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 78.12 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.50% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Greater demand for understanding to inform business planning Key Market Drivers An increase in social media analytics

Opportunities

Multiple Benefits to offer Robust Opportunities

Due of the benefits it offers, like simple access to crucial business indicators, insightful understanding of consumer behavior, increased income, and improved efficiency, business analytics software in fact has become more and more popular.

Restraints and Challenges

High Initial Investment to act as Market Restraint

The high initial investment, dearth of skilled workforce, and apprehension regarding using business analytics may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global business analytics market is bifurcated based on software, industry, and deployment.

By deployment, on-cloud will lead the market over the forecast period.

By industry, BFSI will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By software, content analytics will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

Business analytics software sales have increased greatly in recent years, but in 2020 they fell precipitously as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. This is as a result of governments putting most nations on lockdown and stopping international travel to stop the virus's spread. The COVID-19 epidemic has passed, and the business analytics market is anticipated to expand in the years to come. A number of businesses around the world have established a work-from-home culture for their employees, which has increased the demand for the cloud-based Big Data analytics in order to handle essential information and potentially opened up new market opportunities. The necessity to manage this data and the growing volume of data produced by various businesses are the main drivers of the market for business analytics software. Moreover, big data analytics has been implemented by many governments in order to update real-time coronavirus data and derive useful insight from the data. Moreover, Big Data analytics in fact has aided numerous academics, medical professionals, and scientists in the regular and global aggregation and synthesis of incident data.

Regional Analysis

North America to Head Business Analytics Market

In 2021, North America held the majority of the market share. The market is expanding for factors like rising reliance on cloud computing and cloud-based environments, the development of the retail & e-commerce industries, and fraud & other criminal activity, chiefly in the BFSI sectors.

The industry has been steadily growing as a result of significant R & D expenditures by some of the top market players in the area, including IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and others, as well as the accessibility of technological know-how. Continuous product improvements and improved product business analytics from these firms are having a big impact on numerous end-user sectors around the area. Also, by providing cutting-edge solutions and luring sizable investments into the business analytics industry, new and emerging competitors are vying with established market leaders. Also, the region is a quick adopter of innovative technologies, assisting market players in providing consumers with tailored and technologically sophisticated business analytics solutions. Also, the region is seeing widespread cloud adoption among businesses, which makes it possible to integrate business analytics effectively.

Furthermore, one of the most important and necessary technologies to obtain a competitive advantage is accelerated digitalization and early use of advanced analytics & cloud computing. As a result, IT experts in the region are increasingly using cutting-edge cloud services & solutions to scale their companies' data and business analytics plans. The need for business analytics solutions in the area is anticipated to be driven by such circumstances.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Business Analytics Market

Asia-Pacific grabbed the second-highest market share. The Asia-Pacific area has a sizable population, which is boosting smartphone usage & the expansion of businesses that rely on data. Such elements add to the market's growth in this area. The Asia Pacific area is likely to gain speed in the next years because of the growing industrialization in this region. The increased usage of smartphones & the growth in data driven business both are fuelling the growth of the market in this area by creating and processing enormous volumes of data as there is a vast population across the Asia Pacific region.

The global business analytics market is both fragmented and also competitive due to the presence of several international as well as domestic industry players. These players have utilized innumerable innovative strategies for staying at the vanguard and also sufficing to the surging need of the customers including contracts, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, joint ventures, geographic expansions, and more. Further, they are also investing in numerous research and development activities.

Industry Updates

November 2022- IBM has unveiled a business intelligence (BI) and analytics package, branded Business Analytics Enterprise, that it says is aimed to assist enterprises break down data silos and hurdles to cooperation generated by the usage of disparate set of analytics tools in different divisions. By doing this, businesses may more effectively address emerging issues like supply chain interruptions, labor shortages, and changing legislation.

