InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Q Battery Metals and its Contract for Magnetics Surveying at La Corne South Lithium Project within the La Corne Batholith, Quebec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q Battery Metals (CSE:QMET) (OTCPink:BTKRF) (FSE:0NB), a mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development of battery, base, and precious metals, has contracted for magnetics surveying on its La Corne South Lithium project in Quebec. The company’s La Corne South Lithium project, located north of Val d’Or, covers 10 kilometres of the La Corne Batholith.

At least 14 lithium projects are associated with the margins of the La Carne batholith within 20 km of the company’s La Corne South project, including Sayona Mining’s North American Lithium mine, a joint venture with Piedmont Lithium, which is just 11 km NW of Q Battery’s La Corne South project. The North American lithium project is a historic lithium mine with a proven and probable mineral reserve estimated at 29.2 million tonnes grading 0.96% lithium oxide, containing 280,300 tonnes of lithium oxide.

Geophysique TMC will complete 347 line km of drone-supported magnetics surveying over the whole of the project claims. The new magnetics data will be merged with survey data from the two areas of the project completed in 2021 to provide homogenous magnetic response for the whole property. The magnetic data will be modelled to provide both magnetically high and low trends.

Magnetic highs on the property, which have been shown to be related to massive sulphide bands that contain pyrrhotite, will be further tested during the 2023 season. Magnetic lows will be analyzed for potential pegmatitic bodies, associated with lithium mineralization, as lithium pegmatites are known to express anomalously low magnetic susceptibility readings.

The Boily Berubé mineral showing has been described as pegmatitic "veins" hosting molybdenite and bismuthinite. The showing is located within a zone of relatively high magnetics that may be masking the pegmatitic material and will require further analysis to obtain the necessary detail. Q Battery Metals is also planning resistivity ground surveys as another tool for mapping pegmatite as well as massive sulphide bodies.

Rock sampling from 2021, testing for VMS potential and not targeting rocks that might better return lithium results, reported elevated lithium as high as 468 ppm. One kilometer north of the Boily-Berubé showing, in 2004, Falconbridge (Noranda Inc.) completed diamond drill hole FIE 15-04-01 where core sampling returned up to 333 ppm lithium over 1.5 metres at a depth of 186 metres. Lithium was not the targeted element during these previous exploration programs, and most historic drill holes did not analyze core for lithium.

The company owns 100% of additional mineral claims within Quebec and British Columbia, where the company is targeting critical and precious metals, including the PegaLith project, located approximately 25 kilometres north of Gatineau, Quebec. It covers 636 hectares or 1,571 acres of strong geological and mineralogical indicators for lithium potential where pegmatites were previously small scale mined for industrial minerals. The company also owns 100% interest in the Lorrain Ni-Cu-PGE project and the McKenzie East Gold Project, both located near Val d’Or, Quebec.

