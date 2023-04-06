Global Higher Education Student CRM Systems Market Report 2023: Rapid Growth of Digitization in the Education Sector Boosts Sector

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Higher Education Student CRM Systems Market (2023-2028) by Component, Deployment, Pricing Model, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Higher Education Student CRM Systems Market is estimated to be USD 2.8 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.27 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.18%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Growth of Digitization in the Education Sector

Growth in the Number of Universities across the World

Growing Use of Mobile Devices Coupled with Penetration of the Internet

Restraints

Lack of Adoption in Developing Economies

Opportunities

Widespread Initiatives by Governments for Upgrading Education Infrastructure

Strong Emphasis on Automation with the Development of AI Technology

Challenges

Optimal Funding and Fewer Resources

Market Segmentations



The Global Higher Education Student CRM Systems Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment, Pricing Model, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Service and Software.

By Deployment, the market is classified into Cloud and On-Premise.

By Pricing Model, the market is classified into Free and Paid.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Arth Infosoft, BeeHively Group, Campus Management Corp., SAP SE, Skyward, Inc., Workday Inc., etc., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Higher Education Student CRM Systems Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Higher Education Student CRM Systems Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Higher Education Student CRM Systems Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Higher Education Student CRM Systems Market, By Component



7 Global Higher Education Student CRM Systems Market, By Deployment



8 Global Higher Education Student CRM Systems Market, By Pricing Model



9 America's Higher Education Student CRM Systems Market



10 Europe's Higher Education Student CRM Systems Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Higher Education Student CRM Systems Market



12 APAC's Higher Education Student CRM Systems Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Arth Infosoft

BeeHively Group

Blackbaud, Inc.

Bocavox, Inc.

Campus Management Corp.

ComSpec International

Ellucian Co. L.P.

Focus School Software

Foradian Technologies

Illuminate Education

Jenzabar Inc.

NTC Eduware LLC

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Skyward, Inc.

Workday Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

