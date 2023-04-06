The global orthopedic devices market size is projected to reach USD 48.1 billion by 2027 from USD 36.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.8%

New York, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Orthopedic Devices Market by Product, Application, End User & Region - Global Forecasts to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06445320/?utm_source=GNW

during the forecast period.

Worldwide prevalence of orthopedic disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporotic fractures, rising cases of age related bone disorders such as osteoporosis in geriatric population, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are propelling the demand for orthopedic devices. Moreover, strategic initiatives adopted by key manufacturers to increase their brand visibility and product awareness among key end users, rapid adoption of robotic assisted orthopedic replacement surgeries across the globe and ongoing research in orthobiologics are likely to play a significant role in propelling the growth of orthopedic devices market in the near future.

However, dearth of skilled orthopedic surgeons in many emerging nations and high cost of surgical procedures are likely to hamper the growth of the market.



The hand and wrist segment to accounted the largest share of orthopedic devices market during the forecast period, by site “

Based on product, the orthopedic devices market is segmented into orthopedic fixation devices, orthopedic replacement devices, orthopedic prosthetics, orthopedic braces and support products, spinal implants and surgical devices, arthroscopy instruments, ortho biologics, and bone graft substitutes.The spinal implants and surgical devices segment accounted for the largest share of the orthopedic devices market in 2021.



This can be attributed to the rising cases of road traffic accidents leading to spinal cord injuries, number of spinal fusion surgeries, increasing number of players offering advanced spinal implants and emergence of new orthobiologics, are anticipated to boost the growth of segment.



Based on the site of injury, the orthopedic devices market has been segmented into hip and pelvis, foot and ankle, knee and thigh, hand and wrist, shoulder, arm and elbow, spine, and craniomaxillofacial.The hand and wrist segment accounted for the largest share of the orthopedic devices market in 2021.



This can be attributed to the increasing incidence of hand and wrist fractures, increasing participation in sports activities leading to hand fractures, and growth in the geriatric population with osteoarthritis.



The hospital and surgical centers segment accounted for the largest share of the global orthopedic devices market, by end users, in 2021

Based on end users, the orthopedic devices market has been segmented into hospitals and surgical centers, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory and trauma care centers, home care settings, and other end users (including physiotherapy centers, government regulatory organizations, academic institutes, and contract research organizations).The hospitals and surgical centers segment accounted for the largest share of the orthopedic devices market in 2021.



This can be attributed to the expanding patient population, increasing admission of trauma patients in hospitals, rising number of orthopedic surgeries performed in hospitals, increasing investments by governments to improve the healthcare infrastructure of hospitals and rising collaborations and partnerships among orthopedic hospitals to expand the accessibility of orthopedic treatment among patients.



The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global orthodontic treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of this market, followed by Europe.



Asia Pacific registered the highest growth during the forecast period.Emerging Asian economies, such as China, India, are likely to provide high orthopedic devices market growth opportunities.



Rising medical tourism, improved healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditures, emergence of small players offering wide range of orthopedic devices, and rising number of hospitals and orthopedic clinics in the region is likely to support the rapid market growth of Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16%

• By Designation: C-level–10%, Director-level–14%, and Others–76%

• By Region: North America–40%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–5%, and the Middle East & Africa–3%



The major players operating in the orthopedic devices market are Stryker Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Zimmer Biomet (US), B. Braun (Germany), Enovis (US), NuVasive (US), Acumed LLC (US), BSN Medical (Germany), CONMED Corporation (US), Orthofix Medical Inc. (US), Arthrex (US), Allegra Orthopaedics (Australia), DeRoyal Industries (US), MicroPort (China), Nippon Sigmax Co., Ltd. (Japan), TriMed Inc. (US), Altis Biologics (South Africa), Isto Biologics (US), ITS (Austria), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. (US), RCH Orthopaedics (India), and FLA Orthopedics (US)



Research Coverage

This report studies the orthopedic devices market based on the product, application, distribution challenge, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the orthopedic devices market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

