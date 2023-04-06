Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market 2023: Sector to Reach $33.3 Billion by 2028

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Process, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market size is expected to reach $33.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

In fabrication of semiconductor devices, etching is known as a technology that will selectively remove material from a thin film on a substrate (with or without prior structure on its surface) and, by this removal, a pattern is created of that material on the substrate. The etching process is resistant to the pattern which is defined by a mask.



When the mask is in place, etching of the material that is not protected by the mask can occur by dry physical or wet chemical methods. Semiconductor etch equipment removes layers from the silicon wafer's surface through various chemicals. The requirement for semiconductor etches equipment is rising significantly due to the continuously growing precision requirement of semiconductor devices.



In addition, as the manufacturing trend toward low-volume diversified production continues to advance, semiconductor etches equipment will witness consistent demand. These demands will majorly be from buyers looking to maintain optimum processing conditions in response to variations in products and equipment.



In the production line, the high-precision semiconductor etches equipment of next generation, fitted with the active process control system is expected to become a standard feature. To enhance the basic performance of semiconductor, etch equipment, the manufacturers will further increase the application area of semiconductor etch equipment striving to meet the end-use consumer's demand.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $19171.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $33308.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Growth Factors

Wider Usage of Semiconductors



The application of semiconductors is wide-ranging and becoming increasingly essential to day-to-day life. Semiconductors are critical components in consumer electronics, including laptops, mobile phones, microwaves, refrigerators, gaming consoles, and more.

They are also essential components of embedded systems that make it possible to produce various products like digital watches, GOS systems, central heating systems, fitness trackers, televisions etc.

The properties of semiconductors make them useful for other applications, such as those with high thermal conductivity, as semiconductors are also utilized as cooling agents in thermoelectric applications. Thereby propelling the market's growth.



The increasing usage in automotive sector



In today's technologically advanced automobiles, semiconductor devices are utilized for critical functions, like sensing, safety features, displays, control, and power management of the vehicle. There are more applications of semiconductors in electric and hybrid vehicles (EVs), which are now growing majorly.

Semiconductors devices enable safety systems and semi-autonomous driver assistance systems. Semiconductors allows smart functions, which are blind-spot detection systems, backup cameras, collision-avoidance sensors, adaptive cruise controls, lane-change assist, airbag deployment sensors, and emergency braking systems. Thereby propelling the market's growth.



Market Restraining Factor

The shortage of raw material



The burden that chipmakers experience is enormous, even for major market players. Manufacturers in all industries scrambled to meet the supply and requirements in an unprecedented economic climate. For chipmakers, production during the pandemic was halted for an extended period due to government shutdowns and other restrictions.

By the time production resumed, semiconductor companies had to adjust to the increased pressure from various sectors. The lack of raw materials and the halt in the production of semiconductors due to many natural causes and other reasons affected the semiconductor industries, which in turn restricted the semiconductor etch equipment market's growth.

