Global Parental Control Software Market to 2028: Increasing Need for Cutting-Edge AI and ML-Powered Parental Control Software Drives Growth

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Parental Control Software Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Deployment Mode, By Application, By Platform, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Parental Control Software Market size is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

NortonLifeLock, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

McAfee Corp.

AT&T, Inc.

SafeDNS, Inc.

SentryPC

Kaspersky Lab

Parental control technologies enable parents to limit their kids' internet usage. This stops kids from using computers, smartphones, or tablets to view inappropriate online content. For example, Vista's control panel has parental controls software that allows users to access accounts and monitor their kids' activities and behavior. This makes making a specific checklist for each device's parental settings easier, especially for family users.



Additionally, many schools now include laptops, PCs, and tablets in their curricula, which has boosted the demand for installing technologies that filter material and restrict websites. The expansion of the parental control software market is being driven by an increase in government regulations to standardize digital material for the safety of children.

By using parental control software, parents can restrict their kids' access to inappropriate social media content and shield them from unethical behaviors like cyberbullying.



Additionally, youngsters use social media more frequently, are exposed to more online content, and have more access to personal devices overall.

These elements so fuel the market expansion for parental control software. Kids can gain a range of educational, social, and recreational benefits from online content. Nevertheless, there are also perceived risks, particularly with regard to internet content and the social interaction and behavior issues connected to peer-to-peer communication enabled by the internet.



The parental control software also enables parents to restrict their kids' access to inappropriate social media content and aids in shielding kids from unethical behaviors like cyberbullying. Additionally, governments worldwide strongly emphasize maintaining kid safety laws for digital media applications. The need for parental control software has increased asgames become more and more popular.

Additionally, young people's growing usage of social media is pressuring parents to limit their children's screen time and internet access to protect them from potential dangers. The transition of the worldwide educational system to e-learning is accelerating market growth.



Market Growth Factors

Increasing need for cutting-edge AI and Ml-powered parental control software



The effectiveness of parental control solutions has improved because of technological advancements and AI integration. Additionally, the worldwide rollout of 5G networks has a beneficial impact on the market expansion. Parental control programs are designed to monitor and regulate activity on digital tools and devices.

In recent years, parental control software or apps have introduced several features, including screen time management,Family Link,and program management. Numerous platforms like YouTube, Facebook, etc., have accepted and incorporated parental control solutions to deliver better and safer services. This supports the growth of the regional market.



Rise in children's use of social media and exposure to online information.



Tablets and smartphones have become an indispensable part of people's lives, especially children's, in recent years because of their enormous consumer popularity. As a result, the market for parental control software has also expanded due to the low cost of internet connection and the proliferation of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

Additionally, the recent expansion of the parental control software market has been impacted by rising digitization and the affordable availability of smart gadgets. Additionally, as youngsters use smartphones more and more, parental control software adoption will rise over the next few years. This supports the market share rise of parental control software.



Market Restraining Factors

Concerns about software's data privacy and high initial cost



The expensive software offers the cutting-edge capability and cutting-edge applications. Some parents might find this cost to be unaffordable. Some parents might not have the funds to invest in parental control software. Numerous websites offer cutting-edge capabilities at the hefty cost of parental control programs. Therefore, a significant barrier to implementing parental control technologies is their high initial cost.

Given their heightened rights and access to a sizable amount of privacy-sensitive data, these parental control tools may aid in digital parenting but also pose substantial security and privacy threats to kids and parents. Therefore, the expansion of the market may be hampered by all these software-related issues.

Scope of the Study

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Platform

Windows

Android

iOS & Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/91njj1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment