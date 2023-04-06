The global mHealth solutions market is projected to reach USD 395.0 billion by 2028 from USD 119.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 27.0%

New York, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "mHealth Solutions Market by Apps, Connected Devices, Services, End User & Region - Global Forecasts to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05061074/?utm_source=GNW

These programs help in providing extensive healthcare assistance and focus on collecting patient-generated health data from home through devices and mobile health platforms provided to the primary healthcare provider. The rising demand for home healthcare services is a major factor driving the use of monitoring devices to record patient health and medical data from their homes. The demand is also likely to boost for connected devices because of the shortage of professionals in the healthcare industry, which, in turn, will increase the demand for home health services and mHealth solutions



The mHealth Apps segment is projected to be the largest segment in the mHealth Solutions market

Based on the products and services, the mHealth Apps segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. This share can be attributed to factors such as increasing penetration & use of smartphones, rising awareness among patients & doctors regarding mHealth apps, and growing demand for home healthcare & the convenience of using healthcare apps. Technological advancements, such as faster processors, improved memory, smaller batteries, and highly efficient open-source operating systems that perform complex functions, have paved the way for medical mHealth apps for professional and personal use



Providers was the largest segment by the end user of mHealth Solutions market in 2022

Healthcare providers segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate in the mHealth Solutions market in 2022. The high growth can be attributed to the availability of portable special-purpose technologies and the potential to reach patients in remote areas, thereby reducing hospital readmission rates.Furthermore growing need to curtail healthcare costs, rising need for better financial outcomes, healthcare reforms, and the need to improve patient care while increasing operational efficiency is expected to drive the demand for Providers segment in the coming years.



APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by factors owing to the growing medical tourism industry, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic disorders, and the rising adoption of wireless technologies.



Asia Pacific market offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players, mainly due to the growing government initiatives and the increasing incidence of lifestyle disorders. The growth in these markets will likely be centered in India, China, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, This is mainly due to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, increasing per capita income, higher adoption of smartphones, and the presence of advanced connectivity and networks in these countries.



The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

• By Designation - C-level: 31%, Director-level: 27%, and Others: 42%

• By Region - North America: 40%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific: 30%, Latin America: 5%, and Middle East & Africa: 5%.



Key players in the mHealth Solutions Market

The key players operating in the mHealth solutions market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. (Japan), Cerner Corporation (US), Apple, Inc. (US), AliveCor, Inc. (US), AirStrip Technologies (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), iHealth Lab Inc. (US), AT&T Inc. (US), AgaMatrix, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Fitbit Inc. (US), OSP Labs (US), SoftServe (US), Garmin, Ltd. (US), Dexcom, Inc. (US), Tunstall Healthcare (UK), Teladoc Health, Inc. (US), ZTE Corporation (China), and My mHealth Limited (UK).



