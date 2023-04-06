Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7%

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Method, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

The purpose of intrapartum monitoring devices is to track the temporal association between uterine contractions and myometrial activity. This is achieved by monitoring the fetal heart rate (FHR) changes with the help of Doppler ultrasound or direct fetal ECG measurement with a fetal scalp electrode. The correlation between the two tracks determines how the data should be interpreted. Additionally, finding newborns that may be hypoxic is an important deployment of the intrapartum monitoring devices as it allows more evaluation of fetal health.



If not, a vaginal delivery or a cesarean section can be used to deliver the child. The external devices used for intrapartum monitoring involve attaching an ultrasound probe, also known as a transducer, to the female's belly. It transmits the infant's heartbeat sounds to a computer. The baby's heart rate is displayed on a screen along with its frequency. The vast pool of birth-related diseases, including premature births, promotes the usage of intrapartum monitoring devices.



In addition, growth and advancements in the medical device industry are also driving the use of intrapartum monitoring technologies. The use of intrapartum monitoring devices is predicted to expand due to the high potential for technology adoption in developing nations brought on by an increase in the practice of fetal health monitoring and an increase in the prevalence of birth disorders.



Additionally, the demand for improved medical technologies is growing, governments are making sizable investments to improve fetal health monitoring, and biotechnological industries are becoming more established in emerging economies. All of these factors contribute to the significant growth of the healthcare sector in emerging economies.

Furthermore, it is believed that the cost-effectiveness of intrapartum monitoring devices will continue to promote market expansion. The increasing fetal monitoring device adoption among couples as a safety measure for their child and a rise in the knowledge of the hazards associated with birth diseases have raised the demand for monitoring systems.



High clinical benefits of intrapartum monitoring devices



Due to the need for better maternal healthcare and the rising number of issues from premature birth, the demand for intrapartum monitoring devices has increased. Healthcare spending is rising in developing countries, and patients are getting more knowledgeable about the advantages of adopting monitoring devices, giving market players more opportunities.

The market is expanding as a result of rising risks and problems like brain injury, cerebral palsy, neonatal seizures, or fetal mortality during labor.



Increased use of infertility treatments and growing premature birth rates



Numerous studies have revealed several factors, including high blood pressure, prolonged pre-labor membrane rupturing, antepartum hemorrhage, multiple gestations, urinary tract infections (UTIs), short cervixes, assisted reproductive technology, and placenta previa, are contributing to the rise in preterm births.

In addition, modern medical technology has been included in fetal monitoring systems due to the rising number of preterm births. According to the WHO, approximately15 million preterm births occur annually, and preterm births frequently result in neurological or physical abnormalities.



Exorbitant prices for monitoring equipment



The high cost of these devices and the rising worries about monitoring radiation having an impact on patients' health are proving to be prominent adverse factors for the growth of the market. The expansion of the market is further constrained by a shortage of qualified obstetric doctors in underdeveloped nations. Additionally, not many people in underdeveloped and developing nations are unaware of the availability of such devices. Moreover, more people give birth at home in these nations, slowing the demand for monitoring devices in hospitals and clinics.

