The de-oiled lecithin market is projected to grow from USD 220 Million in 2023 to USD 321 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8%

Such factors have driven the need to develop and deploy new products for de-oiled lecithin. De-oiled lecithin is a type of lecithin with almost no oil. It is basically known as an essentially ready nutraceutical with many nutritional benefits.



The non-GMO segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

Based on nature, the non-GMO segment is projected to lead the de-oiled lecithin market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing use of non-GMO de-oiled lecithin in confectionery as a natural emulsifier, in pharmaceutical formulations and in cosmetics as emollient and antioxidant.



The food and beverage segment is projected to dominate the market share in the application segment during the forecast period.

Based on the application segment, the food and beverage segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. The rising awareness among consumers for healthy diets, the use of de-oiled lecithin in bakeries, chewing gum, milk and protein beverages, instant drinks, and many others have led to the adoption of de-oiled lecithin.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023.

The de-oiled lecithin market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Rest of the World.Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2023.



The Asia Pacific market will experience considerable growth in the next years because of rising soybean cultivation in the Asia Pacific countries such as China and India, export opportunities of de-oiled lecithin from Asia Pacific to Europe, growing healthy food consumption patterns and increasing use of cosmetic products in countries like Japan and South Korea.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the de-oiled lecithin market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C Level – 49%, Director Level – 21%, Others-30%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 36%, Europe – 29%, North America – 24%, Latin America – 9%, and Rest of the World – 2%



Prominent companies include Cargill, Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Bunge Limited (US), IMCD Group B.V. (US), and Fismer Lecithin (Germany), among others.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the de-oiled lecithin market by Source (Soybean, Sunflower, Rapeseed & Canola, Eggs, and Other Sources), Nature (Non-GMO and GMO), Form (Powder and Granules), Application (Food & Beverages, Feed, Industrial and Healthcare Products), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the de-oiled lecithin market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, and agreements.New product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the de-oiled lecithin market.



Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the de-oiled lecithin market ecosystem is covered in this report.



• Analysis of key drivers (Growing need for natural additives with increasing consumer awareness for consumer label products, increase in acceptance for sunflower de-oiled lecithin, Increase in demand for convenience food), restraints (Replicability of de-oiled lecithin by synthetic alternatives), opportunity (Emerging markets and changing consumer food habits), and challenges (Fluctuation in raw material prices, Concerns regarding the GMO de-oiled lecithin products and allergens) influencing the growth of the de-oiled lecithin market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the de-oiled lecithin market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the de-oiled lecithin market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the de-oiled lecithin market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Cargill, Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Bunge Limited (US), IMCD Group B.V. (US), Fismer Lecithin (Germany), Avril Group (France), The Scoular Company (US), GIIAVA (India) among others in the de-oiled lecithin market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the lecithin and phospholipids market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

