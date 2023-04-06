The gelatin market is projected to grow from USD 3.7 billion in 2023 to USD 5.1 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.6%

New York, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gelatin Market by Source, Application, Type, Function and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05744466/?utm_source=GNW

The gelatin is cheaper than the collagen peptides and also has more functional properties than the collagen peptides which helps in delivering increased profit margins. Gelatin is generally used in processed foods such as soft drinks, baked goods, candy, puddings, jams and jellies, canned foods, dairy products, and other food & beverages. Gelatin is majorly used for bakery and confectionery. Moreover, the rising trend of health consciousness, convenience food, and nutritious food is propelling the growth of the market.



The application of gelatin in the food & beverages is accounting for the largest share in the application segment.



A majority of bakery and confectionary products contain gelatin.In addition, bakery and confectionery products are the most commonly consumed products across the globe.



Products, such as gummy candies, deserts, cakes, marshmallows, ice creams, dips, sauces, and others, are majorly produced using gelatin for offering an improved taste and texture.Gelatin is used as a gelling, emulsifying, and stabilizing agent in bakery and confectionery food products.



Powdered gelatin is mostly used in bakery products.Gelatin finds various applications in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.



Beverages such as fruit juices, fruit wine, ciders, and beer contain several impurities and insoluble matter. Gelatin is used to clarify various beverages, wherein the clarification process is known as fining. It forms a cluster with hydrocolloids and other proteins and reduces the turbidity and astringency of the final beverages without having any negative impact on the flavor components. Gelatin is also used as an alternative to sugar in many beverages. The growing demand for fortified beverages, fruit juices, and alcoholic beverages fuels the demand for gelatin worldwide.



The cosmetics & personal care application segment is the fastest growing with the highest CAGR among other applications in 2023.Gelatin use in personal care products such as cosmetics, creams, and hair care products such as wave-set lotions is high due to its anti-aging, anti-oxidant, and anti-wrinkle properties, along with curing dryness and pigmentation.



Gelatin is also beneficial for hair and nails due to its high protein content.Due to its excellent bioactivity toward human skin, gelatin is extensively used in cosmetic products.



It is proven to be safe for cosmeceutical usage.Manufacturers use gelatin in almost all types of beauty and cosmetic products, such as creams, powders, lip colors, and shampoos.



Due to lifestyle changes and stress, signs of aging on the skin have started to occur at quite an early stage, contributing to the increasing demand for gelatin in cosmetic products.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period in the gelatin market.



The market of the Asia Pacific region is witnessing a drastic transformation regarding diet diversification, rapid urbanization, and liberal trade policies in the food sector.Furthermore, a rise in consumer awareness about health issues, an increase in the inclination of consumers toward health-benefiting food products, functional food, and convenience food, and a surge in income and purchasing power are the major factors offering growth opportunities for gelatin manufacturers in the market in the region.



The other major application of gelatin in this region is pharmaceuticals.Most of the tablet coating is done with gelatin.



Gelatin is used in hard and soft capsules.With the rise in population and increase in diseases drives the pharmaceutical industry in this region.



This creates high growth opportunities for manufacturers of gelatin in the Asia Pacific region.



The break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 –45%, Tier 2- 30%, Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: CXO’s – 40%, Managers level – 25%, Executives – 35%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 26%, RoW -24%



Leading players profiled in this report:

• Gelita AG (Germany)

• Darling Ingredients (US)

• Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)

• Weishardt (France)

• Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (US)

• Lapi Gelatine Spa (Italy)

• Trobas Gelatine B.V. (Netherlands)

• India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. (India)

• Sterling Biotech Group (India)

• Roxlor (US)

• Suheung (South Korea)

• Ewald Gelatine GmbH (Germany)



Research Coverage: The report segments the gelatin market on the basis of type, source, application, function, and region.In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global gelatin market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, and agreements. new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the gelatin market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the gelatin market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall gelatin market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Growing demand for functional and convenience food & beverages, Increasing applications in the pharmaceutical industry, Increase in demand for medical and biomedical applications), restraints (Competition from gelatin alternatives, Cultural restrictions), opportunities (use in fortified confectionery and sports nutrition products, Use as a potential biodegradable packaging material for foods, Emerging economies), challenges (Insufficient processing technologies, Rising prices and scarcity of raw materials).

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on, research & development activities, and new product launches in the gelatin market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the gelatin market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the gelatin market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Gelita AG(Germany), Darling Ingredients(US), Tessenderlo(Belgium), Weishardt(France), Nitta Gelatin(Japan), Inc., Lapi Gelatine S.P.A(Italy), Junca Gelatines(Spain), Trobas Gelatine BV(Netherlands) among others in the gelatin market.

