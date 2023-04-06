Global Lawful Interception Market Report 2023: Growing Number of Subversive Activities and Terrorism Boosts Growth

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lawful Interception Market (2023-2028) by Component, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Lawful Interception Market is estimated to be USD 5.41 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.27 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.2%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Number of Subversive Activities and Terrorism

Advancements in Communication Technology

Increase in the Number of Interception Warrants

Restraints

Intercepted Data Security Concerns

Opportunities

Growing Deployment of 5G Networks

Interception Activities on IP Packets

Increase in Government Investments to Track the Criminal Activities

Challenges

Complexities Regarding Interception of OTT Social Media Platforms

Cross-Frontier Regulatory Frameworks



Market Segmentations



The Global Lawful Interception Market is segmented based on Component, Interception, Network, Network Technology, Mediation Services, Communication Content, End-User, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Solution and Services.

By Interception, the market is classified into Active Interception, Passive Interception, and Hybrid Interception.

By Network, the market is classified into Fixed network and Mobile Network.

By Network Technology, the market is classified into Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), Long-Term Evolution (LTE), Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), Digital Subscriber Line (DSL), Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), Mobile Voice Telephony, Mobile Data, and Others.

By Mediation Services, the market is classified into Routers, Switches, Gateway, Handover Interface (HI), Intercept Access Point (IAP), and Management Server.

By Communication Content, the market is classified into Voice Communication, Video, Text Messaging, Data Downloads, File Transfer, and Others.

By End-User, the market is classified into Government and Law Enforcement Agency (LEAs).

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Lawful Interception Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Lawful Interception Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Lawful Interception Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 208 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $13.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.2% Regions Covered Global

