The Plasticizers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 17.0 billion in 2022 to USD 22.5 billion in 2027

Increased construction activity can drive demand for plastic building products, such as pipes, window frames, and flooring, thereby increasing demand for Plasticizers.



Phthalate plasticizer is expected to emerge as the fastest segment based on power rating

Phthalate Plasticizers are mainly used for PVC applications as they conform well with PVC, maintaining the necessary softness at a minimal quantity and enabling plasticizing efficiency.They are the chief components that determine the physical properties of polymer products and enable low volatility and migration.



Various types are used based on the end-use requirement, the most widely used being DOP and DINP/DIDP/DPHP phthalate plasticizer.

Floorings & wall coverings: The largest segment for the Plasticizers market, by product type“

Floorings & wall coverings is one of the main plasticizer applications.The flooring application must withstand heavy foot traffic (retail stores) and repeated cleaning (healthcare facilities).



Wall coverings come in a wide range of finishes and colors, along with easy maintenance and durability. Plasticizers are typically used in floorings & wall coverings applications as they offer good stain resistance and a greater filler tolerance.



Europe is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period.

The Plasticizers market in Europe is driven by the electronics industry due to increased investment in research and innovations, thereby creating demand for Plasticizers and PVCs that are widely used for building wires and cables.



Breakdown of Primaries:

Interviews have been conducted with various key industry, and subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1-45%, Tier 2- 30%and Tier 3- 25%

• By Designation: C-Level- 20%, Directors - 10%, and Others-70%



By Region: North America- 20%, Europe- 30%, Asia Pacific- 30%, the Middle East & Africa- 10%, and South America-10%

Note: Others includes product engineers, product specialists, and engineering leads.

Note: The tiers of the companies are defined based on their total revenues as of 2021. Tier 1: > USD 1 billion, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3: < USD 500 million



The Plasticizers market is dominated by a few major players that have a significant regional presence.The leading players in the Plasticizers market are.



UPC Technology Corporation (Taiwan), ExxonMobil (US), BASF (Seoul), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Evonik Industries (Germany).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global Plasticizers market, by type, by Application.The report provides a comprehensive review of the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the Plasticizers market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Plasticizers market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (increase use of Plasticizers in construction industry, increase use of bio plastics, increase in infrastructural developments in developing countries), restraints (stringent government regulations, high cost of bio plastics and substitute products), opportunities (increasing demand for bio plastics, growing demand for sustainable products), and challenges (volatility in prices of raw materials and environment and health concerns) influencing the growth of the Plasticizers market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Plasticizers market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the Plasticizers market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Plasticizers market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like UPC Technology (Taiwan), ExxonMobil (US), Nan Ya Plastic (Kaohsiung), BASF (Seoul), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Evonik Industries (Germany) , LG Chem ( South Korea), among others in the Plasticizers market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the bioplastics market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

