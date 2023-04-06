CCC, U.S. DoD Sign Contract for Imaging Solution from LR Tech

English French

OTTAWA, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) has signed another contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (U.S. DoD) for the acquisition of a Hyperspectral Imaging System built by LR Tech.



Based in Lévis, Quebec, LR Tech develops instruments based on infrared (IR) and spectrally-resolved IR technologies for atmospheric and defense remote sensing applications. The company’s ASSIST-II atmospheric sounder and fast scanning VSR (Versatile SpectroRadiometer) are based on state-ot-the-art FTIR (Fourier Transform Infrared) designs.

“This contract with the U.S. DoD is another example of the innovative remote sensing capabilities that are available from Canada,” said Diane Montambault, Vice-President of Contract Management and Operations at CCC.

As the designated contracting authority for U.S. DoD procurement from Canada, CCC signed $868 million in exports from Canadian companies to the U.S. DoD during the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

CCC is an agency of the Government of Canada and is here to help Canadian businesses navigate the U.S. DoD market and compete on equal footing with American suppliers. To learn more about how CCC can help your company access the largest procurement market in the world, contact the CCC team.

