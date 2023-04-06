TransCode Therapeutics to present at AACR Annual Meeting 2023

BOSTON, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ), the RNA Oncology Company™ committed to more effectively treating cancer using RNA therapeutics, today announced that it will present new results and a clinical study overview at the Phase I and First-in-Human Clinical Trials in Progress Session at the 2023 American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting to be held April 14-19. Studies to be highlighted as part of the Meeting’s Poster Sessions include:



A study of the Company’s RNAi-based checkpoint inhibitor, TTX-siPDL1, in preclinical animal models of pancreatic adenocarcinoma indicating successful delivery, pharmacodynamic activity, and therapeutic efficacy. The study represents a collaboration between TransCode Therapeutics and the Athinoula A. Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging and the Division of Gastrointestinal and Oncologic Surgery at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

Testing of the Company’s lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, in preclinical models of pancreatic adenocarcinoma demonstrating efficacy, pharmacodynamic activity, and mechanism of action.

An open-label, single-center, Phase 0, microdose study to demonstrate delivery of radiolabeled TTX-MC138 to radiographically confirmed metastases in subjects with advanced solid tumors. The study represents a collaboration with the Athinoula A. Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging and the Henri and Belinda Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.



“The scope of research presented by TransCode at this year’s AACR Meeting attests to the rapid progress the Company is making toward its objective of bringing all its therapeutic candidates to cancer patients,” stated Zdravka Medarova, CTO and Co-Founder of TransCode Therapeutics. Susan Duggan, Senior VP of Operations, added, “With the recent FDA approval of our First-in-Human Study of TTX-MC138 in patients with advanced solid cancers, we are now transitioning from proof-of-concept studies in animals to clinical trials that we believe could make a significant impact on metastatic disease.”

Abstracts from the Meeting will be published in the Proceedings supplement to the AACR journal, Cancer Research.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode is an RNA oncology company created on the belief that cancer can be more effectively treated using RNA therapeutics. The Company has created a platform of drug candidates designed to target a variety of tumor types with the objective of significantly improving patient outcomes. The Company’s lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic cancer, which is believed to cause approximately 90% of all cancer deaths totaling over nine million per year worldwide. The Company believes that TTX-MC138 has the potential to produce regression without recurrence in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian and colon cancer, glioblastomas and others. Two of the Company’s other drug candidates, TTX-siPDL1 and TTX-siLIN28B, focus on treating tumors by targeting PD-L1 and LIN28B, respectively. TransCode also has two indication-agnostic programs: TTX-RIGA, an RNA–based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I designed to activate an innate immune response in cancer; and TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9–based therapeutic platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes. TransCode is also developing TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines designed to activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells.

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements concerning the potential of TransCode’s TTX platform, statements concerning the occurrence or expected timing and outcome of the Phase 0 clinical trial, including whether this trial will demonstrate proof-of-mechanism, statements concerning the effects any of our treatments may deliver in the future and whether they will successfully deliver certain outcomes where other treatments may have failed, statements concerning preclinical studies and the outcomes of those studies, statements about what early trials may indicate about the effects of any of our drug candidates, statements about TransCode’s goals to advance its drug portfolio, and statements concerning TransCode’s development programs and its TTX technology platform generally. Of note, a Phase 0 clinical trial is an exploratory study, conducted under an exploratory Investigational New Drug (eIND) application. Exploratory IND studies usually involve very limited human exposure to evaluate mechanism of action in order to inform potential clinical evaluation in future clinical studies, but otherwise have no therapeutic intent. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk associated with drug discovery and development; the risk that the results of our planned clinical trials will not be consistent with our pre-clinical studies or expectations; risks associated with the timing and outcome of TransCode’s planned regulatory submissions; risks associated with TransCode’s planned clinical trials for its product candidates; risks associated with obtaining, maintaining and protecting intellectual property; risks associated with TransCode’s ability to enforce its patents against infringers and defend its patent portfolio against challenges from third parties; the risk of competition from other companies developing products for similar uses; risks associated with TransCode’s financial condition and its need to obtain additional funding to support its business activities, including TransCode’s ability to continue as a going concern; risks associated with TransCode’s dependence on third parties; and risks associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause TransCode’s actual results to differ from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in TransCode’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in any subsequent TransCode filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release; TransCode undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

