StateHouse Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StateHouse Holdings Inc . ("StateHouse" or the "Company") (CSE: STHZ) (OTCQX: STHZF), a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, highlighted key achievements and planned product launches in celebration of its one-year anniversary.

StateHouse was created following the merger of four forward-thinking legacy companies with a rich history in California cannabis: Harborside, Loudpack, Urbn Leaf and Sublime. The Company’s name reflects the shared history of the four companies and represents their commitment to activism and advocacy within the cannabis industry. Over the past year, the Company has utilized the expertise of its veteran staff to make significant advancements in retail, operations and cultivation.

StateHouse CEO Ed Schmults has recruited a team of industry-tested veterans who are committed to upholding high standards of quality, consistency and reliability within the cannabis industry. The team has utilized their leadership positions at StateHouse to create a culture of continuous improvement at the company, while effectuating efficiencies and cost cutting measures across all departments. By way of example, the combined four companies had approximately 900 employees at the date of the merger and at the end of March 2023 the total employees were approximately 400.

While enacting vital cost reductions, the Company never lost sight of its continued commitment to excellence and innovated across several key segments of the industry, including retail, operations and cultivation. At the forefront of those innovations are the Company’s cultivation practices that are based on proven scientific principles and a weekly perpetual crop schedule that, when combined, have resulted in doubled yields. Additionally, StateHouse has achieved higher-quality biomass; validated by seven awards in 2022 including two from the Emerald Cup and two from California State Fair, effectively reducing the need to procure input from outside sources. As a result, when bulk prices rise in California, StateHouse is far less likely to suffer the margin squeeze that brands without cultivation will suffer.

In operations, the Company optimized manufacturing processes leading to a significant reduction in cost of goods. In retail, StateHouse introduced the TOPS rewards program, an industry-leading loyalty program that offers 10% cashback on future purchases. As a result, StateHouse’s database has grown to 925,000 customers and nearly 250,000 loyalty members, with further growth expected.

In keeping with the Company’s longstanding commitment to consumer experience leadership, the Company expanded its open floor sales concept to include other stores in its portfolio and opened its newest Urbn Leaf store on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood.

“I am extremely proud of the work that we have accomplished this year,” said Ed Schmults, CEO of StateHouse. “The cannabis industry, like any other, has its fair share of ups and downs. Fortunately, we have built a talented team of thinkers, creators and go-getters who are fiercely passionate about their work and cultivating a cannabis company that is at the forefront of innovation and opportunity. I am more than excited about what we can accomplish together.”

Looking ahead, StateHouse plans to expand its collection of product offerings with the introduction of Dime Bag DVPs; Which are expected to be available in early May, 2023. The disposable vape pen will include nearly a dozen strains, including Peach Rings, Strawberry Cough, Berries & Cream, Rainbow Kush, Magic Melon and Apple Fritter. Also, StateHouse is developing new products to meet the growing interest in minor cannabinoids. The Company has begun crafting new products featuring THCV in edibles, pre-rolls and beverage. To stay up to date with StateHouse’s product offerings, retail locations, patient resources and endeavors in California, please visit https://www.statehouseholdings.com .

About StateHouse Holdings Inc.

StateHouse, a vertically integrated enterprise with cannabis licenses covering retail, major brands, distribution, cultivation, nursery and manufacturing, is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis companies in California. Founded in 2006, its predecessor company Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States. Today, the Company operates 14 dispensaries covering Northern and Southern California and one in Oregon, distribution facilities in San Jose and Los Angeles, California and integrated cultivation/production facilities in Salinas and Greenfield, California. StateHouse is a publicly listed company, currently trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the ticker symbol "STHZ" and the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "STHZF". The Company continues to play an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California and Oregon consumers.

