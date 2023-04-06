Drone Laser Scanning Revenues to Cross US$ 955.4 Million by 2033; Rotary Wing Drone Segment to Hold 53.7% Share: Fact.MR

Rockville, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global drone laser scanning market is estimated at US$ 228.1 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.



With the use of high-end drones for laser scanning, it is possible to collect data in hazardous or difficult-to-reach locations with a great cost-to-benefit ratio for many industries, including mining, forestry, and precision farming. Heighted buildings, landscapes and other objects at high altitudes can be quickly scanned with high precision and no-contact with the help of drone laser scanning.

Drone Laser Scanning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2033 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.4% Market growth 2023-2033 US$ 955.4 Million Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America 40% Share Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arrival 3D, Inc., AUAV, Cadline Limited, Design Systems, Inc, IFO Group., IMEG Corp., JT Reality Capture, Logxon, Tejjy Incorporation, TruePoint Laser Scanning Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

With the launch of high quality camera equipped affordable drones, new image processing technologies and software spurred up. 3D mesh models of scanned sculptures could be developed with mere laser scan. These two technologies, despite being competitive, are often complementary. Thus advancements in image processing has pulled forward the drone laser scanning market faster.

Drones feature distinctive 3D perspectives, expansive views, and high-resolution pictures, which are undoubtedly a big strength from a logistical perspective. These factors have led to an increase in the recent demand for drone laser scanners.

In general, wide-area, overhead photos or inspection purposes represent the majority of professional drone utilisation (e.g., real-estate marketing). Despite the fact that scanners come with built-in cameras or can be upgraded with panoramic cameras, they cannot produce aerial photos like those from drones and certainly not as quickly and efficiently.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global drone laser scanning market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 15.4% and be valued at US$ 955.4 million by 2033

The market witnessed 12.1% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022

Under type, rotary wing drone laser scanning dominated the market and is valued at US$ 122.5 million in 2022

North America and Europe dominated the market with 30.1% and 35.4% market share in 2022

By application, filming & photography application is likely to represent 24.4% market share in 2023

Drone laser scanning deployment due to above 100 degree coverage distance is expected gain maximum share of 59.9% in 2023

“Monitoring by Taking 3D Images With the Help of Drone laser Scanning Will Spur the Market Growth in the Forecast Period” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Leading drone laser scanning service providers are placing a strong emphasis on continuous update and innovation to address today's issues of component installation in the hostile environment. Service providers are forming beneficial alliances and working together with the public sector and end-use industries. Market competitors are increasing the range of services they offer in response to the growing demand for contemporary accessories.

• In July. 2022, Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC (GPRS), has acquired leading company TruePoint Laser Scanning, LLC. GPRS Company provides complete facility visualization and TruePoint Laser Scanning TruePoint provides, 2D CAD drawings, as-built surveys and 3D BIM models for plants, buildings, sites and facilities.

Market Development

Service providers around the world are collecting data with the help of 3D laser scanning services and compare against old drawing for quality check. The new process will have the benefit that data will be stored for the next key stages throughout the entire project/operation with the help of laser scanning. Due to the glaring benefits of 3D laser scanning technology, an investment of money and time is crucial and essential in the 3D laser scanning industry in 2022 and beyond.

Segmentation of Drone Laser Scanning Industry Research

By Type: Rotary Wing Fixed Wing Hybrid Wing

By Application: Filming & Photography Inspection & Maintenance Mapping & Surveying Precision Agriculture Surveillance & Monitoring Others

By Point of View: Upto 50 degree 50-100 degree Above 100 degree

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global drone laser scanning market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (fixed wing, rotary wing, hybrid wing), application (filming & photography, inspection & maintenance, mapping & surveying, precision agriculture, surveillance & monitoring, other), point of view (upto 50 degree, 50-100 degree, above 100 degree) and across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Drone Laser Scanning Market Report



What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Drone Laser Scanning sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Drone Laser Scanning demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Drone Laser Scanning Market during the forecast period?

