Vancouver-based Digital Product Studio Receives B Corp Certification

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon, a local digital product studio has announced that they have officially received their B Corp Certification. This certification is a testament to the company's commitment to sustainability, ethical business practices, and the well-being of their employees.



As a B Corp Certified company, Neon embodies the values of the B Corp community in every aspect of their operations. This includes their focus on creating a positive impact in their community, reducing their environmental impact, and promoting a culture of respect and diversity among their employees.

The company has long been committed to creating superior quality products for their clients, and this certification only reinforces their dedication to their craft. They believe that partnering with founders who are striving to better the lives of their users is the best way to achieve their shared goals.

"We are thrilled to have received our B Corp Certification, and we are proud to join a community of like-minded businesses who are committed to using their businesses as a force for good," said Aly Hasham, the company's Vice President. Natasha Motsi, the Head of Product Delivery added, "We believe that the only way to build a successful business is by prioritizing the well-being of our employees, our planet, and our communities. We look forward to continuing to create innovative products that make a positive impact in the world."

The B Corp Certification process is a thorough evaluation of a company's social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. The certification is granted by B Lab, a non-profit organization that evaluates and certifies companies that meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

About the company:

The Vancouver-based digital product studio is a full-service digital agency that specializes in creating superior quality products for purpose-driven founders who are striving to better the lives of their users. They are committed to sustainability, ethical business practices, and the well-being of their employees, and believe that their success is measured not just by their bottom line, but by the positive impact they create in the world.

Contact: Aly Hasham – Vice President, Neon: hello@neon.cc