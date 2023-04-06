Revolution Medicines to Present Preclinical Data at the Upcoming American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced the company and its collaborators will present preclinical data at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 being held April 14-19, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.
Details of the planned presentations are listed below:
Revolution Medicines Oral Presentations:
|Title:
|Discovery of RMC-6291, a tri-complex KRASG12C(ON) inhibitor
|Presenter:
|Jim Cregg, Ph.D.
|Abstract Number:
|ND07
|Session:
|New Drugs on the Horizon: Part 2
|Date/Time:
|3:45 – 4:00 p.m. Eastern on April 16, 2023
|Title:
|RMC-9805, a first-in-class, mutant-selective, covalent and orally bioavailable KRASG12D(ON) inhibitor, promotes cancer-associated neoantigen recognition and synergizes with immunotherapy in preclinical models
|Presenter:
|Marie Menard, Ph.D.
|Abstract Number:
|3475
|Session:
|Immune Checkpoints at Tumor Beds
|Date/Time:
|3:37 – 3:52 p.m. Eastern on April 17, 2023
Revolution Medicines Poster Presentations:
|Title:
|RMC-9805, a first-in-class, mutant-selective, covalent and oral KRASG12D(ON) inhibitor that induces apoptosis and drives tumor regression in preclinical models of KRASG12D cancers
|Presenter:
|Lingyan Jiang, Ph.D.
|Abstract Number:
|526/26
|Session:
|Novel Antitumor Agents 2
|Date/Time:
|1:30 – 5:00 p.m. Eastern on April 16, 2023
|Title:
|RMC-0708 (RM-046), a first-in-class, mutant-selective and oral KRASQ61H(ON) inhibitor that drives tumor regression in preclinical models and validates KRASQ61H as a therapeutic target
|Presenter:
|Yu C. Yang, Ph.D.
|Abstract Number:
|1598/21
|Session:
|New Therapeutic Targeted Agents
|Date/Time:
|9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Eastern on April 17, 2023
Collaborator Oral Presentation:
|Title:
|Combining KRASG12C(ON) inhibition with SHP2 and immune checkpoint blockade to enhance anti-tumor immunity and overcome development of resistance in lung cancer
|Abstract Number:
|5733
|Session:
|New Tricks for Known Targets: Novel Approaches to Inhibit Oncogenic Signaling
|Presentation Time:
|2:37 – 2:52 p.m. Eastern on April 18, 2023
Collaborator Poster Presentations:
|Title:
|Bi-steric mTORC1-selective inhibitors activate 4EBP1, suppress MYC, restore anti-tumor immunity, and cooperate with immune checkpoint inhibition to elicit tumor regression
|Abstract Number:
|LB015/7
|Session:
|Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 1
|Presentation Time:
|1:30 – 5:00 p.m. Eastern on April 16, 2023
|Title:
|Preclinical evaluation of RM-042, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of GTP-RAS, in models of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
|Abstract Number:
|1725/22
|Session:
|Oncogenes and Tumor Suppressor Genes as Targets for Therapy 2
|Date/Time:
|9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Eastern on April 17, 2023
|Title:
|Bi-steric mTORC1 inhibitors are superior to rapamycin and induce apoptotic cell death in tumor models with hyperactivated mTORC1
|Abstract Number:
|4859/2
|Session:
|Anticancer Approaches Targeting Signal Transduction Pathways
|Presentation Time:
|1:30 – 5:00 p.m. Eastern on April 18, 2023
Additional information on the AACR Annual Meeting 2023 is available through the AACR website at: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2023/
About Revolution Medicines, Inc.
Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company’s RAS(ON) Inhibitors RMC-6236 (RASMULTI) and RMC-6291(KRASG12C) are currently in clinical development. Additional RAS(ON) Inhibitors in the company’s pipeline include RMC-9805 (KRASG12D) and RMC-0708 (KRASQ61H), both of which are currently in IND-enabling development, RMC-8839 (KRASG13C), and additional compounds targeting other RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in clinical development include RMC-4630 (SHP2) and RMC-5552 (mTORC1/4EBP1).