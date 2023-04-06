Satellite Launch Vehicle Global Market Report 2023: Advancements in Satellite Launch Vehicle Designs Present Opportunities

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Launch Vehicle Market by Vehicle (Small (<350,000 Kg), Medium to Heavy (>350,000 Kg)), Payload (<500 Kg, 500-2,500 Kg, >2,500 Kg), Orbit, Launch, Stage, Subsystem, Service and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The satellite launch vehicle market size is projected to grow from USD 15.7 billion in 2022 to USD 29.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. The market for a satellite launch vehicle is driven by various factors, such as increasing demand for more effective, cost-efficient launch services. However, Reliability and safety of launch vehicles, and the increasing Carbon footprint due to space launches are limiting the overall growth of the market.

Three Stage: The largest share of the satellite launch vehicle market by stage in 2022

The three-stage segment has the largest segment of the satellite launch vehicle market by stage in 2022. The increasing demand for heavy-lift satellite launch vehicles to transport heavy payload cargo quickly with fewer carbon emissions is driving the growth of this segment in the satellite launch vehicle market.

500 - 2,500 Kg: The second largest segment of the satellite launch vehicle market by the payload in 2022

Satellite payloads that weigh less than 500 kg are generally classified as medium satellites. Medium satellites have a wet mass (including fuel) between 500 kg and 2,500 kg. The operational and manufacturing costs of medium satellites are higher than those of small satellites. These satellites are used for applications, such as climate & environment monitoring, Earth observation & meteorology, scientific research & exploration, and surveillance & security. The increased use of medium satellites in these applications is expected to drive the satellite launch vehicle market.

Asia Pacific to account for the largest share in the satellite launch vehicle market in the forecasted year

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share in the satellite launch vehicle in the forecasted year. India The Indian launch vehicle market is an emerging industry that is rapidly growing due to the increasing demand for satellite launches for both commercial and government applications. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is the primary player in the market, with its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) being the main launch vehicles used for space missions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Demand for Small Satellites Across Various Applications

Increased Space Tourism

Restraints

Oversaturation in Launch Vehicle Market

Opportunities

Advancements in Satellite Launch Vehicle Designs

Increased Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activities

Challenges

Reliability and Safety of Launch Vehicles

Increased Carbon Footprint due to Space Launches

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 212 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $15.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $29.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, by Launch

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single-Use/Expendable

7.2.1 Extensive Use to Launch Lighter Payloads to Drive Segment

7.3 Reusable

7.3.1 Increased Preference due to Lower Launch Costs to Propel Segment

8 Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, by Orbit

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

8.2.1 Extensive Deployment of Communication Satellites to Propel Segment

8.3 Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

8.3.1 Rise in Number of Satellite Navigation Systems to Drive Segment

8.4 Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)

8.4.1 Rise in Number of Weather Monitoring Satellites to Drive Segment

9 Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, by Payload

9.1 Introduction

9.2 <500 Kg

9.2.1 Rise in Number of Small Satellite Constellations to Fuel Segment

9.3 500 Kg-2,500 Kg

9.3.1 Increased Applications in Climate & Environmental Monitoring, Earth Observation & Meteorology to Drive Segment

9.4 >2,500 Kg

9.4.1 Rise in Demand for Communication Subsystems to Propel Segment

10 Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, by Stage

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Single Stage

10.2.1 Simple and Less Expensive Design to Drive Segment

10.3 Two Stage

10.3.1 Ability to Achieve Higher Speeds and Altitudes to Boost Segment

10.4 Three Stage

10.4.1 Increased Use in Deep Space Missions to Propel Segment

11 Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, by Subsystem

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Structure

11.2.1 Use of Advanced Materials to Spur Segment Growth

11.3 Guidance, Navigation & Control Systems (Gn&C)

11.3.1 Increased Use of Automated Guidance, Navigation, and Control (Gn&C) Systems to Propel Segment

11.4 Propulsion Systems

11.4.1 Rise in Demand for Electric Propulsion Systems to Drive Segment

11.5 Telemetry, Tracking & Command Systems

11.5.1 Improved and Fully Redundant Telemetry Systems to Boost Segment

11.6 Electrical Power Systems

11.6.1 Introduction of Efficient Power Generation Systems to Drive Segment

11.7 Separation Systems

11.7.1 Use of Pyrotechnic Devices and Active Separation Systems to Drive Segment

12 Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, by Vehicle

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Small (<350,000 Kg)

12.2.1 Rapid Deployment and Targeted Payload Delivery to Drive Segment

12.3 Medium to Heavy (>350,000 Kg)

12.3.1 Increased Payload Capacity at Reduced Launch Costs to Drive Segment

13 Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, by Service

13.1 Engineering and Design Services

13.2 Testing and Certification Services

13.3 Manufacturing and Assembly Services

13.4 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Services

14 Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, by Region

15 Competitive Landscape

16 Company Profile

17 Appendix

