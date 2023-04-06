Seam Tapes Market Report 2022: Significant Investments in Research & Development (R&D) Activities Boost Growth

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seam Tapes Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type, By Material, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The seam tapes market is projected to reach a size of USD 242.3 million by 2030, with a revenue CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The growth of the market is primarily driven by the rapid advancements in technology in the apparel industry, the increasing demand for protective clothing and accessories, and the rise in the standard of living in economies of the Asia Pacific, which has led to a preference for branded apparel and sporting goods.

Increasing awareness of health, growth of the sports industry, rising fashion trends, and the popularity of best fit intimate apparel due to rising disposable incomes are some of the other major factors contributing to the growth of the market. Companies are investing heavily in marketing strategies, incorporating innovative manufacturing techniques, and improving overall efficiency to further drive revenue growth.



However, the availability of alternative techniques such as seam welding and others, which involve using pressure and heat to fuse seams of two or more fabrics together into a sealed formation, may hinder the growth of the seam tapes market. Seam welding is better suited for manufacturing gas or liquid-tight joins, making it ideal for producing items such as steel fuel tanks for vehicles, tin cans, radiators, or steel drums.

Significant investments in Research & Development (R&D) activities and rising demand and awareness about best-fit apparels



Manufacturers investing significantly in R&D operations to develop innovative and sophisticated materials for seam tape production present a key opportunity for market expansion during the forecast period. Advancements in adhesive tape backing materials such as Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Polyurethane (PU) help to improve physical features such as strength and resistance capacity, as well as shape, which is expected to drive market growth at a steady pace.



Other significant factors driving the growth of the market include the rise in disposable income and increased awareness among millennials for best-fit clothing. Additionally, the availability of a diverse range of products in various designs for sportswear, bridal wear, or everyday wear is also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market in various regions.



Wide availability of alternatives



Seam tape faces competition from two other methods, namely stitch-free or seamless approach and seam welding. Seam welding involves the use of Radio Frequency (RF) or ultrasound to join two materials together, using pressure and heat to fuse seams in two or more fabrics and seal them into a shape. It is a process of thermal bonding and sealing of seams in knitted, woven, and nonwoven thermoplastic fabrics without the use of adhesives, chemical binders, staples, needles, or thread.



By combining welding concepts, such as heat, speed, and pressure, a properly welded seam in thermoplastic materials can be achieved through either point bonding of fabric or continuous sealing of film. Efficiency in welding a woven fabric is affected by yarn density, thermoplastic content, weave tightness, and material thickness homogeneity. On the other hand, the random orientation of fibers in nonwoven materials provides high bond strength. The bond strength of knitted fabrics is affected by style and elasticity of construction. Additionally, coated materials are frequently welded to seal seams, and in such instances, the coating type, film thickness, and other substrate qualities are critical considerations.



Type Insights



The global seam tapes market is categorized into single layered and multi-layered types. The multi-layered type generated the highest revenue share in 2021 due to the growing demand for waterproof seams in outdoor clothing. Additionally, significant investments in layer surface to ensure good bonding of tape and changing consumer behavior towards fashion, comfort, and sustainability in apparel are among other major factors driving the revenue growth of this segment. Consumers prefer versatile and environmentally friendly garments that provide comfort and durability while reducing the need for frequent clothing changes. The increasing consumer awareness of high-performance and comfortable textiles is another key factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Market players operating in different regions are focusing on sustainable methodologies and incorporating technologies that produce minimal waste. For example, Bemis, a leading manufacturer of seam tapes that ensure the integrity of end products, uses advanced three-layer seam tapes made from recycled polyester jerseys to ensure textiles meet stretch and recovery requirements without compromising waterproofing performance.



Material Insights



The global seam tapes market is segmented into polyurethane, Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU), polyamide, and others based on material. The TPU segment generated the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the rising demand for oil, abrasion, water, and folding-resistant materials in the clothing industry. TPU seam tapes are applied to coated materials' sewed seams to prevent water from leaking through the seams. Moreover, TPU seam tapes have an excellent adhesive force, are easy to treat delicate areas of corners and edges, easy to weld, and are suitable for TPU, PU, coated textiles, and other fabric materials. The increasing application of TPU in winter waterproof outerwear, tents, diving suits, and other products is one of the key factors driving sales development in various countries. Furthermore, the increasing need for high-performance and reliable medical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the medical business is another factor driving market growth. TPU is well known and specified for advanced medical and healthcare goods due to its outstanding performance properties.



Application Insights



The global seam tapes market is segmented into intimate apparel, shoes, sportswear, casual apparel, and others based on application. The casual apparel segment generated a significant revenue share in 2021 due to the increasing awareness of the best fit, growing millennial population, and rise in spending power among women in various regions. Additionally, the rising demand for adaptive clothing for disabilities and body differences is another key factor expected to drive revenue growth in this segment. The sportswear segment generated a moderate revenue share in 2021 due to increasing applications in waterproof cycling clothing, which is necessary for riding in northern hemisphere dry weather. The best waterproof jackets are functional clothing items that can serve more purposes than merely keeping out the rain due to water resistance, which in turn, will provide better wind resistance.



Regional Insights



The largest revenue share in the seam tapes market in 2021 was contributed by the Asia Pacific region, mainly due to the increasing use of seam tapes in intimate garments and rising demand from the sporting industry. China, which produces 30% of the world's textile and apparel output, also played a major role in driving market revenue growth in the region due to its well-established infrastructure for textile production and ability to deliver high-value items. Moreover, rapid technological advancements and the adoption of optimal methodologies for quicker work delivery were also contributing factors.



The Europe market accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2021, mainly due to the increasing presence of leading fashion and clothing retailers and numerous well-known fashion labels in Europe. The UK market, in particular, contributed the largest revenue share in this region, mainly due to the increasing application of seam tapes in the packaging industry and rising demand for seam tapes in medical protective clothing.



The North America market accounted for the third-largest revenue share in 2021, mainly due to the increasing applications of high-performance seam tapes in seaming TPO waterproofing systems and the focus of market companies on incorporating technologies that improve performance, save time and labor, and manufacture seam tapes that are environmentally safe. The U.S. market contributed the largest revenue share in this region, mainly due to increasing disposable income of consumers and rising demand for sustainable materials in end-use industries.



Competitive Landscape



The global seam tapes market has a fragmented competitive landscape with numerous key players operating on both global and regional levels. These players are focused on developing their product portfolio and expanding their market presence through strategic alliances. Some of the major players in the market include Bemis Associates Inc., Sealon, Himel, Gerlinger Industries GmbH, DingZing Advanced Materials Inc., Framis Italia Spa, Loxy AS, San Chemicals Ltd., Essentra plc., and Toray Industries, Inc.



The market players' initiatives are driving market growth, as exemplified by Toray Industries, Inc.'s announcement on January 27, 2022, of its new analysis technology for multi-material structures that includes injection molding components and unidirectional continuous fiber-reinforced tape. This development allows for the accurate measurement and prediction of the properties of multi-material parts. The company aims to provide comprehensive solutions that incorporate its new technology, injection molding resins, other materials, structural design, molding support, and other services.



Bemis Associates also announced on May 12, 2022, its acquisition of Protechnic, a French manufacturing company. This acquisition aligns with Bemis's business strategy to expand its manufacturing footprint and product portfolio, consistent with Protechnic's focus on global growth and innovation.





