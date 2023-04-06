Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Report 2023: Increasing Number of Advertising and Marketing Companies Bolsters Sector

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market (2023-2028) by Type, Services, Deployment, Organization Size, Applications, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market is estimated to be USD 7.96 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.5 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.37%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Penetration Rate of Smartphones

Increasing Number of Advertising and Marketing Companies

Increasing Development of Voice Over Long-Term Evolution Technology (Vo-LTE)

Restraints

Limited Capability to Offer End-to-End Encryption

Difficulty to Cope with OTT Service Providers

Opportunities

Strict Regulations for OTT Messaging Services

Growing Penetration of 5G Networks and Growing Investment by Top Players

Challenges

Lower User Base due to The Proliferation of Messaging Apps

Lack of Interoperability Between OEMs and Carrier Networks





Market Segmentations



The Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market is segmented based on Type, Services, Deployment, Organization Size, Applications, End-Users, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into A2P, P2A, and P2P.

By Applications, the market is classified into Content Sharing, IP Video Call, VoIP, File Transfer, and Chat.

By Deployment, the market is classified into Cloud Based and On-Premise.

By Organization Size, the market is classified into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises.

By Applications, the market is classified into Advertising Campaigns, Content Delivery, Integrated Solutions, and Others.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Consumers and Enterprises.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $18.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market, By Type



7 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market, By Services



8 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market, By Deployment



9 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market, By Organization Size



10 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market, By Organization Size



11 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market, By Applications



12 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market, By End-Users

13 Americas' Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market



14 Europe's Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market



15 Middle East and Africa's Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market



16 APAC's Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market



17 Competitive Landscape



18 Company Profiles



19 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

AT&T Inc.

China Mobile Ltd.

Deutsche Telekom Ag

Ericsson Inc.

Huawei Technology Co.

Interop Technologies LLC

KDDI Corp.

LG Uplus Corp.

Mavenir systems Inc.

Nokia Corp.

Orange Business Services

SAP SE

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

Slovak Telekom

Telefonica, S.A.

Telit Corporate Group

Telstra Group Ltd.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Idea Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qu0gau

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment