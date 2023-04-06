The global empty capsules market size is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028 from USD 3.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.3%

New York, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Empty Capsules Market by Type, Functionality, Therapeutic Application, End User & Region - Global Forecasts to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03841064/?utm_source=GNW

during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing use of nutraceuticals and benefits associated with empty capsules, are driving the market growth at a faster pace.



The non-gelatin capsules segment is likely to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

On the basis of type, the empty capsules market is segmented into gelatin capsules, and non-gelatin capsules.The non-gelatin capsules segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth is attributed to increasing demand of vegetarian products. This is likely to have a positive impact on segmental growth.



The immediate-release capsules segment is expected to hold a dominant share in 2023.

Based on the functionality, the market is segmented into immediate-release capsules, sustained-release capsules, and delayed-release capsules. The immediate release capsules segment is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period due to its advantages such as higher bioavailability, easy digestion, and low cost.



In 2022, the antibiotic & antibacterial drugs segment held a dominant share.

Based on therapeutic application, the empty capsules market is segmented into antibiotic & antibacterial drugs, dietary supplements, antacid & antiflatulent preparations, antianemic preparations, anti-inflammatory drugs, cardiovascular therapy drugs, cough & cold drugs, and other therapeutic applications.The antibiotic & antibacterial drugs segment held a dominant share of the empty capsules market.



Development of new antibiotics in capsule dosage form to project the market growth.



The nutraceutical industry segment is likely to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Based on end user, the empty capsules market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, nutraceutical industry, cosmetic industry, and reference laboratories.The nutraceutical industry segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growing use of dietary supplements is one of the major factors anticipated to project market growth.



Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at faster pace.



The empty capsules market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2022, North America accounted for the dominant share of empty capsules market.



The dominance of the region is attributable to various factors such as the presence of dominant and key market players in the region coupled with increasing use of dietary supplements. Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace owing to various factors such as the low cost of manufacturing, rising scientific research in the region, and the emergence of new market players in the empty capsules market.



