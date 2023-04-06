New York, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Point Of Sale (POS) Software Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis by Region, POS Terminal Type, Enterprise Size, End-user, and Segment Forecast, 2023-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446002/?utm_source=GNW



Summary

The POS software market size was valued at $4.9 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2023-2030. The study provides an executive-level overview of the current POS software market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2030.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global POS software market by POS Terminal Type, Enterprise Size, and End User and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



Key Highlights

The global POS software market size was valued at $4.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during 2023-2030. The market growth is primarily driven by the Increasing tourism across economies, rising EMV adoption rates, increasing demand for contactless payments for transaction processes, and the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions, are expected to favor the POS software market growth globally.



Scope

- This report provides overview and service addressable market for POS Software market

- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months.

- It includes global market forecasts for the POS Software Market and analysis of M&A deals and hiring trends.

- It contains details of M&A deals in the POS software space, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of POS Software market

- The detailed value chain consists of five layers: POS Software development, Sales & Marketing, Deployment & Integration, Training & Support, and Maintenance & Upgrades.



Reasons to Buy

- This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global POS software market POS Terminal type, enterprise size, end user, and their key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

- Accompanying Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the POS software market.

- The report highlights the POS terminal type segment (fixed and mobile), enterprise size (micro (less than 50), small (51-250), medium (251-1000), large (1001-4999), very large (5000+)), and key end-user segments (retail, travel & hospitality, government, BFSI, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, and others)

- With more than 100+ figures and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in the POS software market.

- The broad perspective of the report, coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail, will help technology stakeholders, service providers, and other market players succeed in growing the POS software market globally.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446002/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________