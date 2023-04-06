Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market Report 2022: Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Boosts Growth

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2022-2030 by Product Type, Raw Material, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global disposable medical supplies market will reach $429.1 billion by 2030, growing by 5.8% annually over 2022-2030, driven by the growing incidence of disease & disorders coupled with aging population, rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), impact of COVID-19 outbreak, the growing preference towards the low-cost disposable medical supplies for reducing contamination and healthcare-acquired infections, along with favorable regulations set forth by governments.

This 205-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global disposable medical supplies market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2030 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global disposable medical supplies market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of by Product Type, Raw Material, Application, End User, and Region.



Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Surgical Instruments & Supplies

Infusion & Hypodermic Devices

Contact Lens

Syringes

Tubes

Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables

Glucose Monitoring Strips

Blood Collection Consumables

Diagnostic Catheters

Bandages & Wound Dressings

Infection Management

Exudate Management

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices (NPWTD)

Nonwoven Medical Disposables

Shoe Covers

Sterile Nonwoven Swabs

Surgical Caps

Surgical Drapes

Surgical Gowns

Surgical Masks

Dialysis Disposables

Incontinence Products

Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

Other Products

Based on Raw Materials, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Plastic Resins

Nonwoven Material

Rubber

Paper & Paperboard

Metals

Glass

Other Raw Materials

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Cardiovascular Care

Cerebrovascular Care

Ophthalmology

Gynecology

Urology

Orthopedics

Other Applications

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics & Physician Offices

Home Healthcare

Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Product Type, Application and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players:

3M Company

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International

Bayer AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Smith & Nephew Plc

Terumo Medical Corporation

Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Raw Material



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application



6 Segmentation of Global Market by End User



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



8 Competitive Landscape

