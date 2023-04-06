Cargo Drones Global Market Report 2023: Demand for More Efficient, Cost-Effective, and Faster Movement of Shipments Drives Growth

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cargo Drones Market by Solution (Platform, Software, Infrastructure), Industry (Retail, Healthcare, Agriculture, Defense and Maritime), Range (Close-Range, Short-Range, Mid-Range, Long-Range), Payload, Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cargo drones market size is projected to grow from USD 0.6 billion in 2022 to USD 9.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 38.6% during the forecast period.

The market for cargo drones is driven by various factors, such as increasing demand for more effective, cost-efficient and quick movement of shipments and decreasing prices of cargo drone components. However, the dearth of skilled and trained drone operators and uncertainty in regulations are limiting the overall growth of the market.

>1000 Kg: The second largest share of the cargo drones market by the payload in 2022. The > 1000 Kg segment has the second largest segment of the cargo drones market by the payload in 2022. The increasing demand for heavy-lift cargo drones to transport heavy-payload cargo quickly with less carbon emissions is driving the growth of this segment in the cargo drone market.

Hybrid: The second largest segment of the cargo drones market by type in 2022

The hybrid segment has the second largest segment of the cargo drone market by type in 2022. Easy deployment, high endurance, and large payload capacity to boost the hybrid segment.

Europe to account for the second largest CAGR in the cargo drones market in the forecasted year

Europe is estimated to account for the second-largest CAGR in cargo drones in the forecasted year. The European region for this study comprises of UK, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden and the Rest of Europe. Rising developments of cargo drones by several European-based companies. The technological upgrades in cargo drones such as payloads, and sensors are expected to drive this segment.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Demand for More Efficient, Cost-Effective, and Faster Movement of Shipments

Increasing Investments in Cargo Drones

Reduction in Co2 Emissions and Carbon Footprint

Reducing Prices of Drone Components

Restraints

Dearth of Skilled & Trained Drone Operators

Growing Concerns Over Cybersecurity

Drone Safety and Security-Related Issues

Uncertainty in Regulations

Opportunities

Increasing B2B Middle-Mile Logistics

Different Value Chain Levels for Vendors

Increased Use in Military Operations

Smart City Initiatives

Challenges

Restrictions on Commercial Use of Drones in Various Countries

Complexity in Implementation of Ground Infrastructure

Lack of Utm Infrastructure for Cargo Drones

Sudden Changes in Weather Conditions

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 265 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 38.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Cargo Drones Market, by Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Platform

7.2.1 Airframe

7.2.1.1 E-Commerce Drives Demand for High Payload Capacity Airframe Structures

7.2.2 Avionics

7.2.2.1 Offer Advanced Flight Control and Communications Systems

7.2.3 Propulsion

7.2.3.1 Use of Electric Power Sources on the Rise

7.2.4 Software

7.2.4.1 Use Across Applications Leads to the Development of Industry-Specific Drone Software

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Route Planning & Optimizing

7.3.1.1 Innovation in Route Planning Software to Drive Segment

7.3.2 Inventory Management

7.3.2.1 Need for Efficiency in Cargo Drone Services

7.3.3 Live Tracking

7.3.3.1 Used to Locate Drones in Real Time to Enable Smooth Operation

7.3.4 Fleet Management

7.3.4.1 Successful Delivery Requires Sophisticated Solutions

7.3.5 Computer Vision

7.3.5.1 AI and Deep Learning-based Software That Analyzes Drone Operations

7.4 Infrastructure

7.4.1 Ground Control Stations

7.4.1.1 Used for Remote Monitoring and Route Planning

7.4.2 Charging Stations

7.4.2.1 Wireless Stations to Increase Range and Efficiency

7.4.3 Landing Pads

7.4.3.1 Used for Docking Drones

7.4.4 Micro-Fulfillment Centers

7.4.4.1 Provide Multiple Benefits for Drone Operation

8 Cargo Drones Market, by Payload

8.1 Introduction

8.2 10-49 KG

8.2.1 Rising Usage of Drones in the Healthcare Sector

8.3 50-149 KG

8.3.1 Widely Used in Agricultural Sector

8.4 150-249 KG

8.4.1 Increasing Demand from E-Commerce

8.5 250-499 KG

8.5.1 Growing Usage of Drones in Military Operations

8.6 500-999 KG

8.6.1 Increasing R&D by Chinese Firms

8.7 >1,000 KG

8.7.1 Cargo Aircraft Manufacturing Market to Drive Segment

9 Cargo Drones Market, by Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Retail

9.2.1 Shipping Companies to Deliver Using Drones

9.3 Healthcare

9.3.1 Increased Use of Medical Devices to Address Out-Of-Hospital Emergencies

9.4 Agriculture

9.4.1 High Demand for Effective Irrigation Using Drones

9.5 Maritime

9.5.1 Need for Autonomous Ship-To-Ship Aerial Delivery Services for Military Applications

9.6 Defense

9.6.1 Demand for Precise Material Delivery to Frontline Squads

10 Cargo Drones Market, by Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Fixed-Wing

10.2.1 Better Stability and High Endurance to Drive Segment

10.3 Hybrid

10.3.1 Easy Deployment, High Endurance, and Large Payload Capacity to Boost Segment

10.4 Rotary-Wing

10.4.1 Demand for Easy-To-Control and Economical Delivery Drones to Fuel Growth

11 Cargo Drones Market, by Range

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Close-Range

11.2.1 Rise in Demand for Logistics Fuels Growth

11.3 Short-Range

11.3.1 Help Reduce Time Required to Complete Aerial Tasks

11.4 Mid-Range

11.4.1 Capable of Intercity Cargo Transport

11.5 Long-Range

11.5.1 Need for Emission Reduction to Boost Segment

12 Regional Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profile

15 Appendix

