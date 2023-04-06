Long-term charter agreement for the shuttle vessel Star

AS Tallink Grupp and Irish Continental Group plc signed a long-term bareboat charter agreement for chartering the shuttle vessel Star. The charter agreement has been signed for 20 months with the possibility to extend the charter by 2+2 years and purchase option.

The shuttle vessel Star, that has been operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route since 2007, will start providing transport services between Ireland, the United Kingdom and France.

