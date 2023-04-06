New York, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Application Testing Services Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443951/?utm_source=GNW

A., Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro Limited, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Tech Mahindra, Amazon Web Services Inc., Cigniti Technologies Limited, and Xoriant Corporation.



The global application testing services market grew from $38.17 billion in 2022 to $42.87 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The application testing services market is expected to grow to $66.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.6%.



The application testing services market includes revenues earned by entities through localization testing, mobile application testing, and crowdsourced testing that are used to provide end-to-end application testing services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Application testing services is a broad term that refers to all varieties of verification and validation services that support quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC) of clients’ applications. Both validation and verification evaluate the technical and functional behavior of the tested components.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the application testing services market in 2022.North America was the second largest region of the application testing services market.



The regions covered in the application testing services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of application testing services market testing types include functionality testing, usability testing, performance testing, compatibility testing, security testing, compliance testing, automation testing, and others.Functionality testing is used to check whether a system’s functionality complies with its specific functional requirements.



A type of software testing called functional testing checks the system’s functionality against the software requirements.The various organization size includes small and medium enterprises, large enterprises, and involve several service types such as professional services, managed services.



The different delivery modes include onshore, offshore, nearshore, and onsite. The various vertical include telecom and IT, BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, government and public sector, media and entertainment, manufacturing, retail, others.



Digital transformations of businesses are expected to propel the growth of the application testing services market going forward.Digital transformation refers to the integration of digital technology across all functional areas of a company that helps to improve efficiency, value, and innovations in the organization.



Digital transformations help to reduce manual efforts in application testing by providing faster feedback and minimize the time to release the products and services into the market.For instance, according to International Business Machines Corporation, a US-based technology company, in the year 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation by 59%.



Also, 64% more companies have shifted to cloud-based activities, and 60% of executives are expecting to employ AI-based customer engagement tools to achieve their goals. Therefore, an increase in the adoption of digital transformations in businesses is driving the growth of the application testing services market.



Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the application testing services market.Many companies operating in the application testing services market are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2020, Applause, a US-based testing and digital quality company partnered with Infosys Limited, an India-based information technology company.This partnership aims to launch digital testing services for clients and to provide broader end-to-end digital experience testing services to clients.



The partnership combines Applause’s white-glove crowd testing approach with Infosys’ behind-the-firewall validation to achieve real outcomes for clients in three emphasis areas: improving customer intimacy, accelerating development, and providing high-quality digital experiences.Furthermore, in May 2022, BT Group plc, UK-based telecommunication company partnered with MTN Group Limited, a South African-based telecommunications company.



The partnership would provide managed connectivity, cloud security, and voice services to MTN Business clients to be a significant new overseas endeavor for BT. Despite being marketed as an MTN corporate initiative, it appears the South African division is in charge.



In October 2021, Qualitest, a UK-based provider of overall software testing solutions, acquired Telexiom GmbH for a deal amount of USD 41.73 billion. The deal is expected to expand Qualitest’s capabilities in digital engineering and cyber security and broaden Qualitest’s geographic reach into the DACH market. Telexiom GmbH is a Germany-based company for managed software testing services.



The countries covered in the application testing services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The application testing services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides application testing services market statistics, including application testing services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an application testing services market share, detailed application testing services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the application testing services industry. This application testing services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

