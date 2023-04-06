2023 Europe Embedded Finance Market Report: Demand for Embedded Finance is Growing in the Mobility Sector

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the publisher, Embedded Finance industry in the region is expected to grow by 35.6% on annual basis to reach US$46,964.4 million in 2023.
The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 25.4% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$46,964.4 million in 2023 to reach US$134,874.7 million by 2029.
Across Europe, retailers are looking at embedded finance as an opportunity to drive revenue and accelerate business growth. E-commerce platforms and distributors are offering financial products, such as credits, loans, and even debit cards, to their customers. With more and more consumers changing the way they source financial services and moving out of traditional banking channels, the trend is projected to further accelerate in Europe.
Furthermore, with innovative embedded finance platforms making integration of regulated products into the customer journey as simple as creating an online account, the embedded finance industry is projected to record significant growth. As the appetite for embedded finance continues to grow, the mergers and acquisition trends are also expected to gain momentum in the European market from the short to medium-term perspective.
Fintech firms are launching embedded finance products amid growing demand in Europe
As more businesses seek to add another revenue source to their core business operations, firms are increasingly adding embedding financial services into their products and services. Amid the growing demand for such solutions, fintech firms are launching new products in the market. For instance,
- In October 2022, Adyen, the Dutch fintech firm, announced the launch of new embedded finance products, Capital and Accounts. Capital allows digital platforms to offer finance solutions to businesses. The credit availability is based on historic payment data. On the other hand, Accounts allow users to run their finances on platforms where they do their business, while also allowing them to receive the funds instantaneously.
With the demand for working capital growing among businesses, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises, the author expects the Capital product launched by Adyen to gain widespread adoption among businesses across the region. Several players are competing for market share in the B2B embedded lending space, including Market Finance and Amazon. The entry of Adyen into the space will further boost the competitive landscape in the European market from the short to medium-term perspective.
The demand for embedded finance is growing across Europe in the mobility sector
Embedded finance has shown growing prominence across different industry verticals. To drive customer loyalty, revenue streams, and customer basket, businesses across verticals have adopted embedded finance solutions. From the short to medium-term perspective, businesses in the mobility sector are also projected to follow suit, as the consumer appetite to access such services is growing in the mobility sector.
- According to a report from Solaris and the Handelsblatt Research Institute, more than a third of the consumers in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, open accounts and apply for credit with mobility brands. Italy has taken the lead over other countries in terms of consumers willing to use embedded finance services from mobility providers. This is followed by Spain, Germany, and France. In Germany, the trend is much higher among consumers aged 25 - 34.
- Amid the growing trend, pay33, the Germany-based e-mobility payments firm, entered into a strategic collaboration with Swan, the embedded finance provider, in December 2022. Under the partnership, the firms will launch payment-enabled mobility cards for the e-mobility market. Furthermore, pay33 will also provide its users with a smart account, thereby bringing embedded financial services to the mobility sector.
From the short to medium-term perspective, more such strategic collaborations are expected to take place in the mobility sector. This will keep supporting the growth of the industry across the European region over the next three to four years.
Travelers are demanding embedded insurance services from their travel-based booking platforms in Europe
The pandemic has reiterated the need for insurance policies among consumers in Europe. With travel activities being the major source of Covid-19 infection, more and more travelers bought insurance to keep them protected in case of potential infection. This led to the demand for embedded insurance services and the trend has continued to grow ever since the pandemic outbreak.
As a result of this growing demand, more insurtech firms are launching embedded insurance products in the region. In November 2022, Visitors Coverage, the travel insurtech firm, launched an embedded software-as-a-service to cater to the growing demand for insurance among travelers. Owing to its convenience, automated claim processing, reliable services, and instant fixed pay-outs, the demand is projected to further continue over the next three to four years.
Furthermore, the pent-up travel demand is projected to drive more revenue for travel booking platforms that offer embedded insurance services. Consequently, the author expects more players to offer such solutions on their platforms in Europe from the short to medium-term perspective.
This report provides regional insights into key trends and drivers along with a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunities in embedded finance industry at regional and country level.
Region and countries included in this report are:
1. Europe Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
2. Austria Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
3. Belgium Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
4. Denmark Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
5. Finland Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
6. France Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
7. Germany Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
8. Greece Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
9. Ireland Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
10. Israel Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
11. Italy Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
12. Netherlands Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
13. Poland Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
14. Russia Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
15. Spain Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
16. Switzerland Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
17. United Kingdom Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
This report provides regional insights, along with an in-depth data centric analysis of the Embedded Finance industry in the Asia Pacific, covering 50+ KPIs for each region and country (650+ charts and 500+ tables in all).
Below is a summary of key market segments:
Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Finance by Key Sectors
- Retail
- Logistics
- Telecommunications
- Manufacturing
- Consumer Health
- Others
Embedded Finance by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Finance by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry
- Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
- Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Insurance in Automotive
- Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
- Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
- Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
- Embedded Insurance in Others
Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments
- B2B
- B2C
Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering
- Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Embedded Insurance by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel
- Embedded Sales
- Bancassurance
- Broker's/IFA's
- Tied Agents
Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type
- Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
- Motor Vehicle
- Fire and Property
- Accident and Health
- General Liability
- Marine, Aviation and other Transport
- Other
Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments
- Business Lending
- Retail Lending
Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors
- Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services
- Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure
- Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution
- Embedded Lending in Real Estate
- Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors
- Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
- Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
- Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
- Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by Type
- BNPL Lending
- POS Lending
- Personal Loans
Embedded Lending by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Lending by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments
- B2B
- B2C
Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector
- Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services
- Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
- Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness
- Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment
- Embedded Payment in Other
Embedded Payment by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Payment by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast
Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset
- Hard Assets
- Soft Assets
Asset Based Finance by End Users
- SME's
- Large Enterprises
