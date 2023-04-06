2023 Europe Embedded Finance Market Report: Demand for Embedded Finance is Growing in the Mobility Sector

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, Embedded Finance industry in the region is expected to grow by 35.6% on annual basis to reach US$46,964.4 million in 2023.



The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 25.4% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$46,964.4 million in 2023 to reach US$134,874.7 million by 2029.



Across Europe, retailers are looking at embedded finance as an opportunity to drive revenue and accelerate business growth. E-commerce platforms and distributors are offering financial products, such as credits, loans, and even debit cards, to their customers. With more and more consumers changing the way they source financial services and moving out of traditional banking channels, the trend is projected to further accelerate in Europe.



Furthermore, with innovative embedded finance platforms making integration of regulated products into the customer journey as simple as creating an online account, the embedded finance industry is projected to record significant growth. As the appetite for embedded finance continues to grow, the mergers and acquisition trends are also expected to gain momentum in the European market from the short to medium-term perspective.



Fintech firms are launching embedded finance products amid growing demand in Europe



As more businesses seek to add another revenue source to their core business operations, firms are increasingly adding embedding financial services into their products and services. Amid the growing demand for such solutions, fintech firms are launching new products in the market. For instance,

In October 2022, Adyen, the Dutch fintech firm, announced the launch of new embedded finance products, Capital and Accounts. Capital allows digital platforms to offer finance solutions to businesses. The credit availability is based on historic payment data. On the other hand, Accounts allow users to run their finances on platforms where they do their business, while also allowing them to receive the funds instantaneously.

With the demand for working capital growing among businesses, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises, the author expects the Capital product launched by Adyen to gain widespread adoption among businesses across the region. Several players are competing for market share in the B2B embedded lending space, including Market Finance and Amazon. The entry of Adyen into the space will further boost the competitive landscape in the European market from the short to medium-term perspective.



The demand for embedded finance is growing across Europe in the mobility sector



Embedded finance has shown growing prominence across different industry verticals. To drive customer loyalty, revenue streams, and customer basket, businesses across verticals have adopted embedded finance solutions. From the short to medium-term perspective, businesses in the mobility sector are also projected to follow suit, as the consumer appetite to access such services is growing in the mobility sector.

According to a report from Solaris and the Handelsblatt Research Institute, more than a third of the consumers in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, open accounts and apply for credit with mobility brands. Italy has taken the lead over other countries in terms of consumers willing to use embedded finance services from mobility providers. This is followed by Spain, Germany, and France. In Germany, the trend is much higher among consumers aged 25 - 34.

Amid the growing trend, pay33, the Germany-based e-mobility payments firm, entered into a strategic collaboration with Swan, the embedded finance provider, in December 2022. Under the partnership, the firms will launch payment-enabled mobility cards for the e-mobility market. Furthermore, pay33 will also provide its users with a smart account, thereby bringing embedded financial services to the mobility sector.

From the short to medium-term perspective, more such strategic collaborations are expected to take place in the mobility sector. This will keep supporting the growth of the industry across the European region over the next three to four years.



Travelers are demanding embedded insurance services from their travel-based booking platforms in Europe



The pandemic has reiterated the need for insurance policies among consumers in Europe. With travel activities being the major source of Covid-19 infection, more and more travelers bought insurance to keep them protected in case of potential infection. This led to the demand for embedded insurance services and the trend has continued to grow ever since the pandemic outbreak.



As a result of this growing demand, more insurtech firms are launching embedded insurance products in the region. In November 2022, Visitors Coverage, the travel insurtech firm, launched an embedded software-as-a-service to cater to the growing demand for insurance among travelers. Owing to its convenience, automated claim processing, reliable services, and instant fixed pay-outs, the demand is projected to further continue over the next three to four years.



Furthermore, the pent-up travel demand is projected to drive more revenue for travel booking platforms that offer embedded insurance services. Consequently, the author expects more players to offer such solutions on their platforms in Europe from the short to medium-term perspective.



This report provides regional insights into key trends and drivers along with a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunities in embedded finance industry at regional and country level.



Region and countries included in this report are:

1. Europe Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

2. Austria Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

3. Belgium Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

4. Denmark Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

5. Finland Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

6. France Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

7. Germany Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

8. Greece Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

9. Ireland Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

10. Israel Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

11. Italy Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

12. Netherlands Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

13. Poland Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

14. Russia Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

15. Spain Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

16. Switzerland Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

17. United Kingdom Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities



This report provides regional insights, along with an in-depth data centric analysis of the Embedded Finance industry in the Asia Pacific, covering 50+ KPIs for each region and country (650+ charts and 500+ tables in all).



Below is a summary of key market segments:

Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

