Global Clinical Trials Connect Conference 2023 ( London, United Kingdom - May 10-11, 2023)

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Trials Connect 2023" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Trials Connect 2023 will provide a platform to discuss on futuristic advancements in clinical trials and clinical research.

This multidisciplinary program involves the broad participation of people from the clinical trials community from around the globe who are focused on learning more about clinical research, clinical trials planning and management.

The Pharma and Bio-Tech companies are consistently evolving and new clinical studies, technologies and advancements in care and treatments have augmented the efficiency at the same time, the complexity of clinical trials has increased, with tests being carried out in a highly structured and closely coordinated manner. It is high time that we look into innovative strategies, new technologies, effective and quality collaborations to address these issues, which can cater to the needs of the patient and the industry.

This conference intends to focus on global health and clinical trials around the world. Bioethics, regulations, patient recruitment, site selection, real-world data, data integration & Strategy, outsourcing, vendor management, quality (QbD) in Trial Conduct, risk-based monitoring, clinical auditing & financial planning and other significant topics that play a key role in clinical trials will be addressed along with innovative sessions on new technologies, effective and quality collaborations.

This program will certainly educate healthcare scientists on trial design, operations, organizing trials, research computing, regulatory aspects, report on clinical trials and gain a better knowledge of the implications of clinical trials in prevention, diagnosis, clinical trial-related ethics and disease treatments.

The summit will facilitate an invaluable networking opportunities with decision makers and focus on real case studies, insightful presentations and round tables.

It gives us great pleasure in welcoming you to the Global Clinical Trials Connect 2023.

Key Highlights

Patient Recruitment and Site Selection

Innovative trial designs

Partnership & Collaboration - Sponsors, CROs, Sites and External Vendors

Patient-centric clinical trials

Making Patient Engagement a Reality

New innovations in Patient Recruitment planning and execution on a clinical trial

Outsourcing strategies and models

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment and Electronic Patient Reported Outcome

Streamlined IRT development process

Pharmacovigilance & Clinical Trials

Post-Clinical Trial closed communities

How to future proof your clinical operations

Diversity and Inclusion in Clinical Trials

Implementing Risk-Based Monitoring

Streamlining R&D and lower costs in clinical Trials

Adaptive Trial Model

Clinical Trial Auditing

Real-World Clinical Trial Strategies

Data Quality & Technology

Clinical Data Strategy & Analytics

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems

Decentralised Clinical Trials

Clinical Technology and Driving Innovation

M-Health, Wearable and Consumer Technology

Big Data, IoT and Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Trials

Blockchain technology for improving clinical research quality



Who Should Attend:





This event is designed for senior-level attendees from various companies including Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech, Bio-Pharma, CROs, Investigative Sites, Solution providers and Government institutions.

Attendees include VPs, GMs, Directors, Heads and Managers of

Clinical Trials

Clinical Study Management

Clinical Operations

Clinical Research

Patient Organizations

Patient Recruitment

Outsourcing

Vendor Management

Site Management

Site Monitoring

Clinical Pharmacology

Clinical Data Management

Risk Monitoring

EDC

Clinical/Digital Innovation

Clinical Design/Protocol design/ Strategy makers

Clinical Research Sites

CROs and CMOs

Hospitals/ Associations

Regulatory affairs

Agenda:

Wednesday - 10th May 2023

08:00 - Registration & Refreshments

08:50 - Chairperson's opening remarks

Nancy Meyerson-Hess Nancy Meyerson-Hess Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer

eMQT

09:00 - Strategies for globalization in clinical trials

Connecting the developed and the developing nations

Dealing with differences owing to culture and ethnicity

Role of CROs and third-party Stakeholders

Francis Crawley Francis Crawley Executive Director

Good Clinical Practice Alliance - Europe (GCPA)

09:30 - Stepping up the decentralization of clinical trials

Michael Zaiac Michael Zaiac Head of Medical Affairs Oncology Region Europe

Novartis

10:00 - Innovative trial designs to save time and cost without compromising on the efficiency

Strategies & Methods for flexible design trials

The Adoption and Impact of Adaptive Trial Designs

Preclinical Environment and trial designs Opportunities and Limitations

10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Networking

10:50 - Medical Affairs and Clinical Operations collaborating on Clinical Trial Optimization

Viraj Rajadhyaksha Viraj Rajadhyaksha Area Medical Director

AstraZeneca

Patient Recruitment & Site Selection

11:20 - The National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Patient Recruitment Centres: Optimising patient recruitment to ensure trial success

Richard Evans Richard Evans Head Of Business Development and Innovation

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

11:40 - Innovative analytic technologies for predictive modelling, forecasting and optimal designing patient recruitment in clinical trials

Advanced technologies to maximize patient recruitment predictability at different stages

Optimal time-cost efficient recruitment design, sites/countries selection

Data-driven re-projection and optimal adjustment of recruitment

Centralized statistical monitoring and detecting unusual data patterns

Predicting event counts in event-driven trials

Vladimir Anisimov Vladimir Anisimov Principal Data Scientist, Center for Design & Analysis

Amgen

12:00 - Monitoring and Quality Assurance in site selection and patient recruitment to optimize clinical trials

Site pre-assessment and selection

Ensure patient protection and deliver high-quality data

Quality assurance can at times be difficult as regulatory requirements, standards and access to care differ globally - How are we going to handle this?

12:20 - Networking luncheons

13:10 - The Impact of Diversity Plans on Increasing Overall Enrollment in Clinical Trials

Gayna B. Whitaker Gayna B. Whitaker President and Founder

Genesis Medical Research Group

13:40 - Enrolment and retention in clinical studies before and during the Covid-19 pandemic: clinical challenges and new opportunities. A case report from a phase 3 clinical program in fibromyalgia

What will persuade and impact the patient?

Is there anything pharma can provide for a trial member that will increase the value of participation?

The aim of patient-driven clinical trials is to diminish the burden of participation by making the participant journey as convenient and pleasant as possible

Utilize fitting procedures and techniques to limit dropouts without, in any capacity, constraining a patient to remain in the study

Domenico Merante Domenico Merante Clinical Research Lead TA Orphan-Nephrology

CSL Vifor

14:10 - Panel discussion: Critical Success Factors while Planning for Site Selection and Patient Recruitment

Discover sites with a demonstrated track record of good execution in trials

Study and site staff with solid certifications to expand the likelihood of powerful enrolment and an effective trial.

Factors such as disease prevalence rates, treatment practices, regulatory requirements and statistical considerations must be considered.

Access to subject population with the required eligibility criteria

Network within industries

Nancy Meyerson-Hess Nancy Meyerson-Hess Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer

eMQT

Diane Driver Diane Driver Head Program Delivery

UCB

Joanne Stevens Joanne Stevens Global Head of R&D Operations

GE Healthcare

14:40 - How Can African Sites be routinely included? Addressing diversity at its core

Addressing and overcoming the fears

Understanding and removing the challenges

Providing robust tools to gather evidence

Tina Barton Tina Barton Chief Operating Officer

eMQT

Shalom Lloyd Shalom Lloyd Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer

eMQT

15:10 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee

Patient Centricity & Patient Engagement

15:30 - Patient Engagement in Clinical Development - A look at what the UK are doing to bring patients to the forefront of study design

Natalie Wilson Natalie Wilson Business Development Manager

NIHR Clinical Research Network

16:00 - EU-PEARL: An EU patient-centric clinical trial platform

Nadir Ammour Nadir Ammour Global Lead, Clinical Innovation & External Partnership

Sanofi

16:30 - Panel Discussion: Putting the patient first - Embedding a patient-centric approach to clinical trial design

Nancy Meyerson-Hess Nancy Meyerson-Hess Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer

eMQT

17:00 - Interactive Breakout Discussions

All the participants will have a great opportunity to discuss and explore a selection of the most interesting topics discussed during the conference in small groups with their industry colleagues in an informal setting.

Round Table 1: Innovation in Clinical Trials - Digital Approaches

Round Table 2: Patient Centricity

Round Table 3: Globalization and Country Specifics

Round Table 4: Recruitment Challenges - Patients and Sites

Round Table 5: Changing Clinical Trials - What Needs to be Addressed

Round Table 6: Patient Retention

17:50 - Chairperson's closing remarks

Nancy Meyerson-Hess Nancy Meyerson-Hess Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer

eMQT

18:00 - Networking Drinks Session

Thursday - 11th May 2023

08:30 - Registration & Refreshments

08:50 - Chairperson's opening remarks

Nancy Meyerson-Hess Nancy Meyerson-Hess Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer

eMQT

09:00 - EHR Case Study: NHS health records in pandemic vaccination programs

Rebecca Jackson Rebecca Jackson Sr. Mgr. Clinical R&D Innovation & Novel Modalities IT

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

09:30 - Global Clinical Development - Complex Generics

Siddharth Chachad Siddharth Chachad Founder & Chief Strategist

Reguclin Consulting

09:50 - Setting up Your Decentralised Trial for Success

Clinical Data & Tech-Driven Clinical Trials

10:10 - How Real-World Evidence and Real World Data Can Help Regulatory Agencies Make More Informed Decisions

Andrew Gray Andrew Gray Global Regulatory and R&D Policy

Amgen

10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Discussion

10:50 - Improving clinical data management (CDM) and statistics to meet new regulatory requirements

Integrating end-to-end clinical data management to manage data disruption

Centralized Statistical Monitoring to Improve the Quality of Clinical Data

Analysing the data constantly to evaluate and adjust the monitoring strategy as required

11:10 - Interpretation and Impact of Real-World Clinical Data

Strategies for better decision-making

High-level models and simulations compelled by data will allow the elimination of risky trials

The potential of real-world data in clinical research goes past patient identification and patient recruitment

Mohamed Sharaf Mohamed Sharaf EMEA Senior Medical Advisor

Janssen Europe, Middle East & Africa

11:30 - Trusting Digital Health Technologies: Why Global Standards Are A Must

Maria Palombini Maria Palombini Leader, Healthcare Life Sciences Practice

IEEE Standards Association

12:00 - Panel Discussion: The Evolution Of Tech- Enabled Clinical Trials and What to expect from the next decade of drug development

The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning

Effectively using Technology is enabling patient centricity

How to implement mobile technology and make it work in clinical trials

Does consumer technology devices used in clinical trials?

IoT in digital transformation of clinical trials

Technology partnerships

Maria Palombini Maria Palombini Leader, Healthcare Life Sciences Practice

IEEE Standards Association

Nancy Meyerson-Hess Nancy Meyerson-Hess Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer

eMQT

12:30 - Networking luncheon

13:10 - Achieving a streamlined IRT development process

IRT systems are critical to both randomisation and efficient drug supply management, but too often they are an afterthought for a study team juggling many conflicting priorities. With an efficient internal process, preferred IRT vendors and standardised IRT modules, processes and documentation, IRT development can be achieved in a streamlined fashion delivering an optimum IRT system with a fraction of the customary frustration and duplication of effort

Kate Chapman Kate Chapman Director

Clinical Technology Consultants Ltd

Outsourcing & Clinical Trials

13:30 - Non-enrolling sites: How to early detect them and what to do?

Faidra Van Der Wal Faidra Van Der Wal Associate Director Global Development Operations Trial Lead

Janssen Pharmaceutical

14:00 - Key Considerations for Effective Clinical Trial Vendor Selection

Monitoring outsourced clinical trials

Managing Continuous & Real-Time Collaboration

Both sponsor and CRO must invest time in defining goals, anticipating issues and measuring results.

Alpana Gandhi Alpana Gandhi Senior Process & Vendor Manager

Boehringer Ingelheim

14:20 - How Industry Collaboration is Transforming Clinical Trials

Sarah Tremethick Sarah Tremethick Global Consortia Program Lead - TransCelerate BioPharma Inc

Roche

14:50 - A key factor in vendor Selection - The role of the CRO in advancing patient centric clinical trial approaches

15:20 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee

Quality, Compliance & Risk Management

15:40 - Implementing risk proportionate approaches in clinical trials -moving towards risk-based monitoring

Observing exercises and methodologies ought to be chosen to be proportionate to the risks identified within a trial.

Risk-based monitoring needs an effective and adaptable technology platform with analytics, which are combined with monitoring to assess, manage and mitigate risk.

16:00 - Are we obsessed with Quality Tolerance Limits?

Choosing QTL Parameters wisely

Are you asking the right questions when considering the application of Quality Tolerance Limits (QTL)?

Controlling risk within diagnostic clinical studies

16:30 - Implementation of Quality by Design (QbD) Principles

17:00 - Panel Discussion - Partnering for progress - How Collaborative partnerships are transforming clinical trials?

Managing continuous & real-time collaboration

How transparency will lead to industrywide collaboration

Both sponsor and CRO must invest time in defining goals, anticipating issues and measuring results

Considering what patient centricity factors your CRO brings in

Nancy Meyerson-Hess Nancy Meyerson-Hess Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer

eMQT

Diane Driver Diane Driver Head Program Delivery

UCB

17:40 - Chairperson's closing remarks





Speakers





Sarah Tremethick

Global Consortia Program Lead - TransCelerate BioPharma Inc

Roche

Michael Zaiac

Head of Medical Affairs Oncology Region Europe

Novartis

Faidra Van Der Wal

Associate Director Global Development Operations Trial Lead

Janssen Pharmaceutical

Francis Crawley

Executive Director

Good Clinical Practice Alliance - Europe (GCPA)

Maria Palombini

Leader, Healthcare Life Sciences Practice

IEEE Standards Association

Nancy Meyerson-Hess

Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer

eMQT

Mohamed Sharaf

EMEA Senior Medical Advisor

Janssen Europe, Middle East & Africa

Diane Driver

Head Program Delivery

UCB

Siddharth Chachad

Founder & Chief Strategist

Reguclin Consulting

Richard Evans

Head Of Business Development and Innovation

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Kate Chapman

Director

Clinical Technology Consultants Ltd

Joanne Stevens

Global Head of R&D Operations

GE Healthcare

Domenico Merante

Clinical Research Lead TA Orphan-Nephrology

CSL Vifor

Gayna B. Whitaker

President and Founder

Genesis Medical Research Group

Nadir Ammour

Global Lead, Clinical Innovation & External Partnership

Sanofi

Alpana Gandhi

Senior Process & Vendor Manager

Boehringer Ingelheim

Viraj Rajadhyaksha

Area Medical Director

AstraZeneca

Tina Barton

Chief Operating Officer

eMQT

Shalom Lloyd

Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer

eMQT

Vladimir Anisimov

Principal Data Scientist, Center for Design & Analysis

Amgen

Rebecca Jackson

Sr. Mgr. Clinical R&D Innovation & Novel Modalities IT

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

Andrew Gray

Global Regulatory and R&D Policy

Amgen

Anthony Mikulaschek

Vice President, eCOA

IQVIA

Natalie Wilson

Business Development Manager

NIHR Clinical Research Network



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f18frs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.