ABM Enhances Air Traveler Experience at U.S. Airports with its Integrated Smart Parking Solution

NEW YORK, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management, is evolving its innovative data-enabled smart parking solution, ABM Vantage, through the introduction and expansion of services tailored to the aviation industry. Through this new offering, ABM is revolutionizing the guest parking experience, which has not historically benefited from technology.



According to the U.S. Travel Association, over 50% of Americans have or will travel for leisure in the first half of 2023, adding to the already filled airways of business travelers who have largely returned to pre-pandemic levels, making the need for a seamless and simple airport parking solution even more crucial to traveler satisfaction.

“America’s relationship with air travel is notoriously stressful, and parking at airports has historically been no different,” said Sean Bromfield, President of Aviation at ABM. “We are changing airport parking by offering an enhanced, more frictionless experience through customized airport terminal smart parking services.”

Unlike other parking technology within the ever-changing aviation space, ABM Vantage is the only solution to work under one connected ecosystem with the ability to leverage existing equipment while integrating with new platforms and infrastructure. By interconnecting and centralizing parking technology, ABM Vantage creates an open-system accelerator and a full suite of professional services for the enhanced parking experience, including electric charging stations, valet, shuttle, curbside, and more. This creates a better user experience for the traveler, while increasing returns for the facilities operators.

As one of the nation’s largest providers of parking, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, and transportation services, ABM was not satisfied with the outdated challenges that go along with airport parking. In collaboration with Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), ABM developed and deployed a landmark data-enabled, smart parking and electric vehicle charging solution for the economy parking facility at Los Angeles International Airport. Together with LAWA, ABM was honored with the Innovative Facility of the Year during the 2022 National Parking Association (NPA) Innovation Awards for the project, which also included one of the largest EV charging installations in the nation.

“ABM is revolutionizing the use of technology and data to enhance the client experience across the wide range of industries we serve,” said Josh Feinberg, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at ABM. “As a facilities solutions leader for the aviation industry, we appreciate how important the traveler experience is, so we set out to create the most frictionless, positive, and innovative experiences possible from the moment you drive into a lot or garage.”

“Additionally, as a smart and sustainable solution, ABM Vantage helps customers within the aviation industry meet their ESG goals by reducing driver emissions, increasing connectivity for electric vehicle charging capabilities, and lowering the overall carbon footprint for facility operations. It’s a true win-win-win for the customer, client, and environment around us,” added Feinberg.

ABM operates in 27 of the top 30 airports in the United States including Los Angeles World Airports, NY/NJ Port Authority Airports, Chicago O’Hare, and Minneapolis St. Paul.

