Ingage Announces Public Content Marketplace

YARDLEY, Pa., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingage, the industry leader in dynamic interactive sales presentations, announces the launch of the Ingage Public Content Marketplace to provide high-performing sales teams with expertly designed presentations to help them close more deals and build stronger relationships with customers.



Ingage delivers interactive presentation technology to sales professionals and has become the preferred tool for mid- to large-market sales managers and manufacturers. With its interactive presentation features, robust sharing tools and advanced analytics, Ingage’s powerful presentations give sales leaders the tools they need to compete in today’s market and win more business.

With the addition of the Ingage Public Content Marketplace, everyone can view the vast array of templates and sample presentations ranging from complete sales and training systems to template packs that serve as building blocks for a presentation. Ingage users have access to the entire Content Marketplace which has been curated by experienced graphic designers and sales experts to adapt to any sales process. The Content Marketplace also houses presentation templates from industry partners and major manufacturers for users to download and add to their sales pitch to create cohesive and impactful stories that win more deals.

“With the Public Content Marketplace, everyone can explore why Ingage is the number one presentation tool in the industry by viewing professionally designed dynamic presentations that engage customers and result in more closed deals for the sales team,” says Ingage CEO, Dean Curtis. “We’re constantly adding to the Content Marketplace with presentations from major manufacturers and industry partners, all paired with Ingage’s advanced analytics so sales managers can better train and retain top talent while making way for happier customers.”

About Ingage – Powering interactive and dynamic sales presentations since 2008, Ingage is a digital presentation design and publishing tool with a mission to empower everyone to create, share and measure best-in-class content. Close more deals with powerful presentations from Ingage. To learn more, visit www.ingage.io .

